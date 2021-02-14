Ferdy Druijf came off the bench to net the winning goal for KV Mechelen on Sunday.
The striker was loaned to KV Mechelen from AZ Alkmaar in January as he wanted more regular first-team football.
Druijf had scored in the Belgian cup but had not yet found the net in the league. On Sunday, he came off the bench in the 78th minute with his side 1-0 down to Beerschot.
In the 90th minute, Dutch born Sandy Walsh equalised before Druijf made himself the hero with a 94th minute winning goal.
The win lifts KV Mechelen up to eighth in the table.