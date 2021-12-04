Denzel Dumfries scored his first Internazionale goal in their comfortable 3-0 victory over AS Roma.
Roma went into the game without the suspended Rick Karsdorp, but on the other side of the pitch, Denzel Dumfries did start.
Hakan Çalhanoglu and Edin Dzeko had Inter 2-0 up before Dumfries headed in a third before the break. It was the right-back’s first goal for the club since joining in the summer.
There were no goals in the second half as Inter closed the gap to leaders AC Milan to just one point.