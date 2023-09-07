The Netherlands have boosted their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Greece.
Ronald Koeman raised some eyebrows before the clash with his decision to change back to a 5-3-2. Daley Blind, Marten de Roon, Wout Weghorst, and Lutsharel Geertruida all started.
However, the formation and line-up worked wonders in the first half as the Netherlands put in one of their best 45-minute display’s for a long time.
After 17 minutes, it was 1-0 as Dumfries headed a corner across goal and De Roon fired in his first Oranje goal.
Xavi Simons also made it 2-0 after a great run as his shot was deflected and tipped just over the bar. However, a second did follow in the 31st minute as Dumfries crossed for Cody Gakpo to lash the ball in at the back post.
Dumfries, who hit the post with a shot, then capped an excellent half by finding Weghorst to head in a third.
At the break, Nathan Ake was brought off and Stefan de Vrij entered the pitch. The Netherlands remained in control of the match and Greece barely threatened Mark Flekken.
Tijjani Reijnders made his debut while Noa Lang and Joey Veerman also entered the pitch as Oranje went looking for more goals. However, a Simons free kick into the side netting was the closest they came to a fourth.
The Netherlands get their second win out of three games and they now sit second in the group. On Sunday, Koeman’s side travel to face the Republic of Ireland.