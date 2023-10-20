Denzel Dumfries is clear on his desire to remain at Inter Milan and is hoping to sign a new deal.
Dumfries is currently contracted to the Serie A side until the summer of 2025 but Inter are keen to extend his stay.
Negotiations are underway and Dumfries has told Fabrizio Romano that he is looking to stay, “I’m discussing my new contract at Inter. We are negotiating and I’d love to stay.
“I feel at home at Inter.”
The Dutch international has joined Inter in the summer of 2021 and has since made 105 appearances for the club. He has provided 17 assists and scored six goals.