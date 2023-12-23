Leeds United eased to a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon with three Dutchmen scoring.

Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe all started for Leeds and the former netted the opening goal early on with a header.

Summerville then took charge as he caused Leif Davis to score an own goal for Leeds’s second goal. The winger then earned a penalty in first half stoppage time which he scored himself.

In the second half, it was Piroe’s turn as the striker ended a barren run by netting his ninth league goal of the season.

The 4-0 win keeps Leeds United firmly in the promotion race and they are 3rd in the table.




admin

