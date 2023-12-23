Leeds United eased to a 4-0 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon with three Dutchmen scoring.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Pascal Struijk, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe all started for Leeds and the former netted the opening goal early on with a header.
Summerville then took charge as he caused Leif Davis to score an own goal for Leeds’s second goal. The winger then earned a penalty in first half stoppage time which he scored himself.
In the second half, it was Piroe’s turn as the striker ended a barren run by netting his ninth league goal of the season.
The 4-0 win keeps Leeds United firmly in the promotion race and they are 3rd in the table.