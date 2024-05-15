Dutch midfielder Jordi Paulina has earned a dream move from USV Hercules to Borussia Dortmund.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was part of the Hercules side that caused a splash in the KNVB Cup this season by knocking out Ajax. Paulina provided an assist during the clash.
Paulina is leaving Hercules on a free this summer and he will join Borussia Dortmund’s U23 side.
The move will be the decision of technical director Sven Mislintat, who will have seen Paulina in action when he held that position at Ajax earlier in the campaign.