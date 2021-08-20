NEC Nijmegen booked their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over PEC Zwolle on Friday evening.
NEC’s Eredivisie return last weekend ended in a 5-0 loss at Ajax, while PEC Zwolle were also looking to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat to Vitesse Arnhem.
After only four minutes, Ali Akman gave NEC the perfect start as he found the bottom corner with the outside of his boot to make it 1-0.
PEC Zwolle went in search of an equaliser but they could not find the net and in the 42nd minute, Jonathan Okita raced into the box before firing low past Kostas Lamprou to give NEC a 2-0 lead.
PEC Zwolle had no answer and before the end they were reduced to ten men as Sam Kersten brought down Ole Romeny, resulting in a straight red card.
NEC saw out the rest of the game to record their first three points of the campaign, while it is troubling times for PEC Zwolle.