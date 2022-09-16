Louis van Gaal has named his squad for the upcoming clashes with Belgium and Poland in the UEFA Nations League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands face Poland and Belgium in the final two UEFA Nations League games, which are also the last two fixtures before the World Cup later this year.
Van Gaal has confirmed his squad and there are eight Ajax players in the squad. Remko Pasveer and Kenneth Taylor could make their debuts, while Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch, Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn are also included.
Andries Noppert of Heerenveen is the other new name, while Brian Brobbey, Jeremie Frimpong and Joey Veerman all miss out on the squad.
The full squad can be seen below.
Missed opportunity to introduce so new young faces that could bring fresh ideas and impetus to the squad. Brobbey, Simons for example.
I really don’t believe Berghuis, de Roon and Weghorst are good enough at this level.
Does the squad really need both Indi and Ake??
And we really need 4 goalkeepers?!
Disappointing selection.
Another idiotic nominations. Klassen too weak to play in Wolfsburg or Ajax but for Netherlands at highest level ok no problem;) Rensch, Werghorst, Janssen, Martins Indi OMG. Add Luuk de Jong and Ryan Babel and you have wood for whole winter! And as always KNVB pupil Blind who will ruin everything as always. No words. Frimpong, Veerman, Botman all far better than this clowns.