John Jorritsma, the mayor of Eindhoven, does not want PSV to play games again in June, even if the KNVB deems it okay.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The KNVB is planning for the season to be resumed in mid-June and probably without any audience.
However, John Jorritsma does not want PSV to play again until it’s 100% safe to do so. He told Omroep Brabant, “Supporters are not allowed to enter the stadium. They will gather together in the city and you will achieve exactly what you do not want.
“I don’t think I’m on my own, and all my colleagues from the security region are unanimously behind it.”
PSV announced last week that they want the season to be stopped now, but the KNVB stated on Tuesday that they still want to finish the season.
Jorritsma is planning to stop this from happening, “If it is licensed to play a game without an audience, it will cause enormous problems for public order. This applies not only to my city, and PSV. But also to Ajax and Feyenoord.”