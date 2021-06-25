Carel Eiting has departed Ajax to join KRC Genk on a deal until 2025.
The 23-year-old was loaned to English Championship side Huddersfield Town last season before being suffering an injury which ruled him out for months.
Eiting returned to Ajax but his chances of getting regular action were slim. The midfielder has now departed the club, signing a four-year deal with KRC Genk.
Eiting came through the Ajax academy and made his debut for the first-team in 2016. However, injuries have hampered his career so far, limiting him to 31 appearances for Ajax.