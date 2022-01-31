Carel Eiting has joined Huddersfield Town on a free transfer after leaving RC Genk.
Eiting only joined Genk in the summer on a deal until 2025 but the club announced on deadline day that the midfielder was to become a free agent.
The former Ajax youngster has now returned to Huddersfield Town, where he had a spell on loan last season. Eiting signs a deal until the end of June.
Huddersfield head Coach Carlos Corberán said on the clubs website, “Carel’s return is very positive news for the Club. We always say ‘once a Terrier, always a Terrier’, and he has shown this feeling in his desire to return and show what he can do on the pitch.
“We saw the skills that he can bring to the team as a number eight or a number six when he was with us last year. He increases our possibilities in the middle of the pitch.”