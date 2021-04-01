Eiting set for Huddersfield re... Carel Eiting is closing in on a return to fitness ...

Blind set to miss the rest of ... Daley Blind is now a doubt for the European Championships ...

AZ Alkmaar sign Go Ahead Eagle... AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles ...

Botman a target for Tottenham According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Lille centre-back ...

Groningen confirms De Leeuw si... Groningen have confirmed that Michael de Leeuw will return to ...

Gloster leaves PSV for New Yor... PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that left-back Chris Gloster has left ...