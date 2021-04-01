Carel Eiting is closing in on a return to fitness from a serious knee injury and can head to Huddersfield Town to complete his recovery.
The 23-year-old was loaned to Huddersfield Town from Ajax at the start of the season and became a regular for the Championship side before suffering the injury.
Eiting is currently working on his recovery in Amsterdam, but Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberán is confident the midfielder will soon be back at the club. He told a press conference on Thursday, “He may be coming our way to complete the final leg of his recovery.
“If he’s in good shape, he can make a few more minutes. Everything I hear is positive and I hope he will be back in the last games of the season.”
Eiting made 19 Championship appearances, scoring three goals.