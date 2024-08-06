Udinese has confirmed the signing of Dutch midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp from Royal Antwerp.
The midfielder joined Antwerp in the summer of 2022 after leaving Hertha Berlin and the 24-year-old still had a contract in Belgium until 2027.
However, Udinese have swooped to bring the midfielder to Italy with the fee currently undisclosed. He becomes a teammate of former Sparta goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and ex-Ajax striker Lorenzo Lucca.
Ekkelenkamp made 92 appearances for Royal Antwerp, scoring 11 times and adding 11 assists.