Hertha Berlin have confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

The 21-year-old has signed a contract in Germany until mid-2025 with Ajax receiving around €3 million.

Ekkelenkamp came through the Ajax academy and he made 40 appearances for the club’s first team, scoring six times and adding five assists. He only had one year left on his deal in Amsterdam and had little chance of playing time in Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Netherlands U21 international becomes the fourth Dutchman at Hertha Berlin along with Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Javairô Dilrosun, and Daishawn Redan.




