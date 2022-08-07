Jurgen Ekkelenkamp is the latest Dutchman to join Belgian side Royal Antwerp after turning down an approach from Club Brugge.
There was a point last week that the midfielder seemed on his way to Club Brugge, but he then made a U-turn at the last moment to join Royal Antwerp instead.
The club that has Marc Overmars as director and Mark van Bommel as head coach, will pay Hertha Berlin €4.5 million for the former Ajax youngster.
Ekkelenkamp moved from Ajax to Hertha last summer, but he failed to impress for the Bundesliga side and had no future at the club. He hopes to kick-start his career in Belgium.