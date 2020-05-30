Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has admitted there is some fear among his teammates around restarting amid the corona virus outbreak.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Premier League is set to resume on the 17th of June with clubs back in full contact training.
Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, Anwar El Ghazi said he feels healthy, “I feel healthy, I haven’t had the virus. I know what happened, but I don’t see any harm in it. What the Premier League is doing is not normal. We have to wash our own clothes, eat our own food and bring drinks. We are not allowed in the building. As soon as we arrive they measure our temperatures. I see a lot of safety. Sometimes it is even exaggerated. “
Although that is not the same for all his teammates, “But there are also many teammates who do not want it (to restart). Although they are slowly starting to turn around because of all the precautions.”
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s dad recently died due to the virus and that has put fear into some of the players, “That is very hard for the trainer. That news also shocked us. There is also some fear within the group.”
“For example, Pepe Reina has put in our group app that you really should not underestimate it. He spent two weeks in bed with a fever and chest pain, which made him barely able to breathe. This has caused some boys to feel some stress. “