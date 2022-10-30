Anwar El Ghazi has confirmed that there is a chance he could play for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup
The PSV Eindhoven forward has two caps for the Netherlands and recently stated he was still hoping to represent Oranje. However, Louis van Gaal has not included El Ghazi in his provisional World Cup squad.
Speaking after netting in PSV’s 3-0 win over NEC Nijmegen on Sunday, El Ghazi confirmed that he could switch his allegiances to Morocco.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, El Ghazi confirmed that Morocco’s federation are working on it now and he considers the World Cup still an option.
In two weeks time, Morocco will have to confirm their squad for the tournament in Qatar.