Free agent Anwar El Ghazi will train with Jong Ajax as he looks to maintain his fitness.
The winger is available on a free after having his contract with PSV Eindhoven dissolved by mutual consent. He was linked with Manchester United last week as Erik ten Hag explores options for his right wing.
However, El Ghazi has for the moment returned to Amsterdam and will train with Jong Ajax. There is no suggestion about a contract at the moment and it appears he will just be using the club to keep up his fitness.
El Ghazi joined Ajax from Sparta Rotterdam’s youth sides in 2013 and spent four years at the club before departing for Lille OSC.