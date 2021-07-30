Eljero Elia is looking for a new club after Utrecht agreed to mutually terminate the winger’s contract.
The 34-year-old joined Utrecht last year and still had one year left on his contract but his chances of playing time were slim.
Speaking to the club’s website, Elia said, “As an experienced player you want nothing more than to be important for the team, both inside and outside the lines.
“Last season was a year with ups and downs for me, in which I did everything I could to contribute to the team despite difficult circumstances. This season the perspective has changed for me. The club has been honest with me about that and I appreciate that. I am now going to see where my future lies.”
Elia made 23 appearances for Utrecht last season. Before that he had spells with ADO Den Haag, FC Twente, Hamburger SV, Juventus, Werder Bremen, Southampton and Feyenoord.