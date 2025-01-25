Emanuel Emegha scored his fifth goal in four games as Strasbourg defeated Lille OSC 2-1.

Since the turn of the year, Emegha has been in great form for Strasbourg, scoring in four straight games, including a double against Toulouse.

The Netherlands U21 international also scored the winner on Saturday as Strasbourg came from behind to defeat Lille OSC 2-1.

Emegha now has eight goals and two assists in 16 games this season which is the kind of form which could lead to a call up to the Netherlands squad especially with Joshua Zirkzee and Brian Brobbey struggling.




