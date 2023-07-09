Young Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha is being linked with a dream move to Italian giants AC Milan.
The 20-year-old started his career with Sparta Rotterdam but moved to Sturm Graz last summer after a short injury-ruined spell with Royal Antwerp.
Emegha has impressed in Austria with ten goals and five assists for Sturm Graz. Scouts from AS Roma and Red Bull Salzburg have identified Emegha as a potential target, but he may be heading to Milan instead.
Corriere dello Sport has the Netherlands U20 international on their front page and they state that AC Milan has focused on Emegha to strengthen their forward line.
Emegha still has a contract until 2026 but AC Milan believe they can sign him for €10-15 million.