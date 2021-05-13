Emmen still have a chance of escaping the relegation playoffs after a comfortable 3-1 victory over 9-man Heerenveen.
Emmen took the lead in the 21st minute after a foul by Ibrahim Dresevic resulted in a penalty which Sergio Pena netted. Six minutes later, Lasse Schöne was shown a red card after a late challenge on Jari Vlak.
Emmen got another penalty in the 50th minute after a handball by Jan-Paul van Hecke and Pena once again made no mistake to make it 2-0.
Pena completed his hattrick in the 82nd minute with a strike from distance to seal the victory for Emmen. Heerenveen pulled one back through Benjamin Nygren, before the Frisian’s were reduced to nine men when Syb van Ottele also saw red.
Emmen remains 16th and in a relegation spot but they still have a chance of climbing above Willem II, who are one point ahead. Heerenveen are 11th.