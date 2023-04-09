NEC Nijmegen had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Emmen on Sunday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
NEC Nijmegen were without Oussama Tannane and his absence was felt as the visitors failed to take their chances in a frustrating clash at Emmen.
Mickey van der Hart saved from Magnus Mattsson early on and the goalkeeper remained in good form for the rest of the clash. Landry Dimata was denied for NEC, while Lasse Schone hit the post.
At the other end, Richairo Zivkovic had a goal ruled out for offside, while Jasper Cillessen denied Ole Romeny.
Emmen take a much-needed point and they are 15th while NEC is ninth.