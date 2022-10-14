FC Emmen was left frustrated on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Volendam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It was a big game for both sides as Emmen went into the clash 17th and Volendam at the bottom of the table. The hosts dominated the first half but they somehow didn’t take a lead into the break.
Ahmed El Messaoudi was guilty of a huge miss for Emmen as with an open goal to hit the midfielder struck the ball wrong and Filip Stankovic was able to get back and save.
Emmen remained the better side but on the hour, Volendam took the lead as Wilal Ould-Chikh got himself free before firing the ball past Mickey van der Hart.
The lead did not last long as El Messoudi made up for his miss earlier by tapping in a cross from Rui Mendes. Both sides then had chances to find the winner but the game ended 1-1.
The point means both sides rise one spot and Vitesse Arnhem are now bottom of the table.