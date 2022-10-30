The clash between Emmen and Groningen finished 0-0 in the Eredivisie’s early Sunday clash.
The home side had the better of the first half but they have struggled for goals all season and it was no different on Sunday. The best chance of the half fell to Groningen but Cyril Ngonge could not take advantage of a mix-up at the back.
The second half saw Emmen threaten more but Richairo Zivkovic and Miguel Araujo both failed to find the winning goal and the clash ended 0-0.
The point means Groningen is sitting 13th while Emmen is in 17th.