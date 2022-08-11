Feyenoord have loaned midfielder Mark Diemers to Emmen for the season.
The 28-year-old was being linked with Fortuna Sittard and Vitesse Arnhem but he will instead spend the season on loan with FC Emmen.
Diemers joined Feyenoord from Fortuna Sittard two years ago and he made 38 appearances for the club under Dick Advocaat. Last season, Arne Slot had no space for Diemers and he was loaned to Hannover 96.
Diemers is Emmen’s eighth summer signing and bolsters their midfielder after the serious injury suffered by Maikel Kieftenbeld last weekend.