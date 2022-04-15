Emmen sealed their return to the Eredivisie on Friday night after their 1-0 victory over Dordrecht.
Emmen were relegated to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie last season but with three games left to go in the regular season, they have sealed their immediate return to the top flight.
Rui Mendes opened the scoring against Dordrecht on Friday evening and they managed to hold onto their lead despite having Keziah Veendorp sent off.
The victory means Emmen can no longer finish outside the top two in the table and the title is within touching distance. Second-placed Volendam are nine points behind but with a game in hand.