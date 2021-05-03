In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, which you can watch by clicking here, Ajax youth goalkeeper Charlie Setford explained why he chose to represent England in the future over the Netherlands.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Setford was born in the Netherlands to English parents, so he can choose which nation to represent in the future.
However, when asked about why he chose to play for England on the international stage, Setford spoke about a moment where he had to choose between the two. “In the Dutch squad, I felt like I was the second goalkeeper, and I didn’t get that much trust from them, if I’m very honest.”
“England were really positive about me,” Setford continued. “They really liked my style. They gave me more confidence to choose for them.”
“But I’m still very thankful for Holland. I’ve learnt a lot from them. I’ve had a great time over there, but England is my number one choice at this moment.”
The 17-year-old goalkeeper said that England didn’t need to persuade him very much. “It was my own choice, and my family as well. My heart lays at England. At England, they’ve got more trust in me than they would at Holland, for my feeling. So that’s one of the biggest reasons why I chose for England.”
You can watch the full interview by pressing play below…