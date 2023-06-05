All 18 Eredivisie clubs voted on Monday to officially ban artificial grass from the league, beginning from the 2025/26 season.

The idea to say goodbye to artificial turf in the league has been around for a while but the decision to ban it has now been made official on Monday.

18 clubs voted to agree that from the 2025/26 season, all clubs must be playing on real grass pitches or a hybrid form.

This season, SC Cambuur, FC Emmen, Excelsior, and FC Volendam all played on artificial grass, but this will no longer be allowed from 2025 onwards.




