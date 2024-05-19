The Eredivisie 2023/24 regular season ended on Sunday and below is a round up of all the major talking points.
Twente secure third as AZ blow lead
FC Twente have qualified for the Champions League after securing third spot with a 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle.
The Tukkers went into the game two points ahead of AZ and initially they struggled to break down PEC Zwolle. AZ, however, raced into a 3-0 lead with Ruben van Bommel, Mees de Wit and Vangelis Pavlidis scoring in the first half.
At half time, AZ were headed for third.
Utrecht pulled one back via Othman Boussaid before Dani de Wit was sent off for AZ for a rash challenge. At that time, Twente finally took the lead at PEC Zwolle with Daan Rots scoring. However, PEC Zwolle equalised immediately through Anselmo Mac Nulty.
Sam Lammers pulled another back for Utrecht before Victor Jensen made it 3-3 in the 81st minute. Twente could then get the celebrations started as Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored a penalty to make it 2-1.
AZ clung on to a 3-3 draw against Utrecht which means they finish fourth and Twente’s victory will see them enter the European playoffs.
Utrecht finish 7th and will face Sparta in the European playoffs while PEC Zwolle end in 12th.
Slot era ends with a comfortable Feyenoord win
Arne Slot’s time as Feyenoord boss ended with a 4-0 win over Excelsior.
Excelsior needed a positive result to have a chance of avoiding the relegation playoffs and they kept the score to 0-0 at the break.
However, the hosts, who were missing a number of players, eventually broke the deadlock when Gernot Trauner headed in. Ondrej Lingr, David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida then all scored to seal the win.
Feyenoord end the season in second while Excelsior will need to go through the playoffs to avoid relegation.
PSV too strong for RKC
PSV Eindhoven saw off RKC Waalwijk 3-1 to end a great campaign with a win.
The champions were stunned early on when Richonell Margoret netted for RKC and it took until the 44th minute for Luuk de Jong to equalise.
In the second half, Jeffrey Bruma was sent off for a handball and De Jong got his second from the spot to end the campaign as joint top scorer. An own goal then made it 3-1 at the end.
PSV end the season as champions while RKC avoid the relegation playoffs on goal difference.
Berghuis prevents Ajax from losing at Vitesse
Steven Berghuis scored an injury time equaliser to earn Ajax a 2-2 draw at Vitesse.
The home side were already relegated and the crowd put on a good atmosphere to show their support to the club. They got to cheer when Amine Boutrah made it 1-0 early on but Josip Sutalo equalised.
With 12 minutes left, Kacper Kozlowski restored the hosts lead and it seemed they were going to finish their season with a win. However, substitute Steven Berghuis popped up in the 93rd minute to make it 2-2.
Ajax finish in fifth while Vitesse head down to the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
Sparta see off Heerenveen
Sparta Rotterdam head into the European playoffs on the back of a 2-1 win over Heerenveen.
Heerenveen announced this week that Robin van Persie would be taking over from next season with Kees van Wonderen departing.
It has been a disappointing campaign for the Friesland side and it ended with another defeat. Camiel Neghli and Tobias Lauritsen put Sparta 2-0 up before Pawel Bochniewicz pulled back a consolation.
Sparta finish eighth and will face Utrecht in the playoffs while Heerenveen end 11th
NEC batter Almere City
NEC came away from Almere City with a 4-1 win to justify their position as favourites heading into the playoffs.
Rajiv van la Parra fired the hosts in front but from that point it was all NEC and Kodai Sano equalised before Dirk Proper made it 2-1. Koki Ogawa made it 3-1 before Tjarron Cherry wrapped up the win with a fine goal.
NEC finish sixth and they take on Go Ahead Eagles in the playoffs. Almere City will be delighted with a 13th spot finish in their first Eredivisie campiagn.
Volendam head down with defeat to Go Ahead Eagles
Volendam’s time in the Eredivisie ended with a battling 2-1 loss at home to Go Ahead Eagles.
Relegation was already confirmed for the hosts but the crowd put on a good atmosphere. Philippe Rommens put the visitors ahead but Luke le Roux equalised before the break.
The match was heading for a draw but in the 88th minute, Enric Llansana scored to give Go Ahead the three points.
Go Ahead finish ninth and they will take on NEC in the European playoffs.
No goals between Heracles and Fortuna Sittard
The end of season clash between Heracles and Fortuna Sittard ended in a 0-0 draw.
Both sides had nothing really at stake on the final day and chances were few and far between.
Heracles end the season safe in 14th while Fortuna stay 10th.