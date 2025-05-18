The Eredivisie 2024/25 league season is now officially over after the nine games on Sunday. Below is a round up of all the action.
Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven are officially Eredivisie champions after they defeated Sparta Rotterdam.
The hosts were in good form heading into the clash and they had to win in order to be in with a chance for a European playoff spot. However, PSV were on top from the start and eventually, Ivan Peresic headed them in front before the break.
PSV then thought they had a penalty when Malik Tillman went down in the box but it was reversed after a review by VAR. Moments later, Sparta broke and Gjivai Zechiel equalised.
Luuk de Jong quickly eased any PSV nerves by restoring their lead from close range before Tillman made it 3-1 at the end. PSV seals their 26th Eredivisie title. Sparta finishes in 12th.
Ajax 2-0 FC Twente
Ajax are forced to settle for second despite a victory over FC Twente in Amsterdam.
Ajax knew they had to win and hope for a slip up in Rotterdam if they were to take the title. Twente came close to taking the lead but Remko Pasveer cleverly saved from Ricky van Wolfswinkel.
Minutes after that save, Ajax had the lead with Jordan Henderson heading in a free kick by Youri Regeer.
Wout Weghorst replaced Brian Brobbey in the 55th minute and he had a goal disallowed for offside shortly after coming on. The crowd got excited when Sparta equalised against PSV, but that was then quashed as PSV then regained their lead and then made it 3-1.
Weghorst would make it 2-0 late on but he did not even celebrate as it was clear the title had slipped away.
Ajax finish second while Twente must prepare for a European playoff clash against NEC Nijmegen.
Heerenveen 2-0 Feyenoord
Heerenveen sealed a European playoff spot with a victory over Feyenoord, who were already guaranteed third position.
Heerenveen took the lead early on through Hristiyan Petrov, whose strike bobbled into the net past Plamen Andreev, who made his debut in goal for Feyenoord.
The game was then delayed twice as Andries Noppert was stretchered off before a Heerenveen fan had to be treated in the stands. When the game resumed, Heerenveen got a penalty and Milos Lukovic made it 2-0.
Feyenoord never got into the game and the match fizzled out in the second half. Heerenveen secured a playoff spot and they will take on AZ Alkmaar. Feyenoord finishes third and will be in the Champions League qualifiers.
Heracles Almelo 1-2 NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen sealed a European playoff spot with a victory at Heracles.
Both sides had a chance to reach the playoffs if results went their way and it was Heracles who struck first with Sem Scheperman scoring.
NEC recovered with Sontje Hansen netting the equaliser before Basar Önal got ahead of his marker to make it 2-1.
With the win, NEC finishes in 8th and they face Twente in the playoffs. Heracles finish in 14th.
PEC Zwolle 2-0 Groningen
PEC Zwolle ended the season with a victory but it was not enough to secure a playoff spot.
Younes Namli has been in great form for PEC Zwolle and he netted his fourth in four games to put the hosts in front. In the second half, Dylan Mbayo ensured the victory for the home side.
It was not enough for a European spot though as PEC Zwolle finishes 10th, while Groningen end 13th.
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Almere City
AZ Alkmaar warmed up for the European playoffs with a poor 1-1 draw against already relegated Almere City.
Just before the half hour mark, Almere City had the lead with Thomas Robinet finding the net with a controlled finish. Inn the second half, David Møller Wolfe made it 1-1 and that is how the game finished.
AZ finishes fifth and will prepare for their clash with NEC Nijmegen, while Almere City go down in 18th.
RKC Waalwijk 5-3 Go Ahead Eagles
RKC Waalwijk were officially relegated despite a last day victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
RKC needed a miracle heading into the final game of the campagn to avoid the drop as they needed to win, while Willem II had to lose with a big swing in goal difference. The chance of that was all but ended when Finn Stokkers gave Go Ahead Eagles the lead.
RKC did show fight and they turned the game around with goals from Tim van de Loo and Michiel Kramer. Yassin Oukili made it 3-1 before goals from Jakob Breum and Evert Linthorst put Go Ahead Eagles level.
Mohammed Ihattaren scored from the spot to make it 4-3 before Oukili added a fifth to seal the win. RKC leave the Eredivisie with their heads held high in 17th while Go Ahead Eagles finish seventh. They are already in Europe due tot heir cup victory.
NAC Breda 1-1 Willem II
Willem II can prepare for the relegation playoffs after a 1-1 draw at NAC Breda.
Elías Már Ómarsson gave NAC the lead before Raffael Behounek was in the right place to net an equaliser after the ball came back off the crossbar.
There were no furthe goals and Willem II head into the relegation playoffs while NAC Breda finishes 15th.
Fortuna Sittard 0-0 Utrecht
Fortuna Sittard and Utrecht ended their campaigns with a disappointing 0-0 draw.
Neither side had anything to play for and that was clear in the game as the tempo was low from both teams.
Utrecht finish the season fourth and Fortuna in 11th spot.