The Eredivisie regular season ended on Sunday with all 18 teams in action. Below is a round-up of all the action.
AZ Alkmaar 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
It has been a turbulent week in Eindhoven with Ruud van Nistelrooy quitting after rumours of unrest amongst the players. Fred Rutten took charge in a game they needed not to lose in order to secure second place.
Xavi Simons has been the hero for PSV this campaign and he opened the scoring with a fine run and finish in the 65th minute. A foul by Joey Veerman then gave AZ a penalty in the 84th minute, which Jesper Karlsson took.
Anwar El Ghazi was sent off in the 92nd minute before Simons got his second to seal a victory for PSV. It also means the midfielder is joint top scorer in the league this season with Anastasios Douvikas.
PSV finish the campaign in second and can look forward to a Champions League qualifier, while AZ Alkmaar is fourth and they take a Europa Conference League place.
FC Twente 3-1 Ajax
A miserable campaign for Ajax ended in a poor defeat to FC Twente which means they finish the season in third.
Twente missed several chances to open the scoring before Dusan Tadic struck Ajax in front after 31 minutes.
A minute into the second half, Manfred Ugalde capitalised on an Edson Alvarez error to equalise. Julio Pleguezuelo then quickly put Twente in front before Vaclav Cerny settled the win with fifteen minutes left.
Twente finish fifth and can prepare for the European playoffs, while Ajax will have a summer of rebuilding and they will need to decide if John Heitinga stays on as head coach.
Feyenoord 0-1 Vitesse Arnhem
It has been a good week for Feyenoord but the season ended in defeat as Vitesse Arnhem went away from De Kuip with a 1-0 win.
Arne Slot decided to sign a new deal this week and he watched on as Feyenoord had a goal disallowed for offside. Then at the other end, Marco van Ginkel opened the scoring against the run of play.
In the second half, Feyenoord went forward looking for an equaliser but Danilo had an effort ruled out and Vitesse managed to hold on.
Feyenoord are ending the campaign as champions while Vitesse finish a difficult campaign in 10th.
Utrecht 3-2 Emmen
There was an entertaining game in Utrecht to end the season as the home side saw off Emmen 3-2 despite being reduced to ten men.
Both teams will go into playoffs after this game with Utrecht fighting for Europe and Emmen fighting to stay in the Eredivisie.
Mike van der Hoorn headed Utrecht in front after two minutes before Emmen equalised through a Nick Viergever own goal.
Douvikas gave Utrecht the lead in the second half with a goal which seems him share the top scorer award with Xavi Simons. However, Mark Diemers equalised five minutes later.
Van der Hoorn was then sent off before Viergever headed in the winning goal for Utrecht late on.
Utrecht take on Sparta Rotterdam next week in the European playoff while Emmen will battle NAC Breda.
Heerenveen 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
Heerenveen secured their European playoff spot with a comfortable 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
Pawel Bochniewicz gave the hosts the lead just before the break and in the second half, Che Nunnely wrapped up the win.
Heerenveen finish the season eighth and they have FC Twente in the European playoffs. Go Ahead Eagles finish in 11th.
Groningen 0-5 Sparta Rotterdam
Groningen’s time in the Eredivisie is over for now and they ended a horrible season with a thrashing at the hands of Sparta Rotterdam.
After only 24 minutes, Nordin Musampa was sent off for a last-man foul and Jonathan De Guzman fired Sparta in front from the resulting free-kick.
In the second half the floodgates opened and Koki Saito fired in a second before Arno Verschueren, Tobias Lauritsen, and a Vito van Crooij penalty made it 5-0 at the end.
Sparta finish sixth and they take on Utrecht in the playoffs while Groningen finish 18th and will now prepare for the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
Cambuur 4-0 RKC Waalwijk
Cambuur showed some pride to end the campaign with a victory against RKC Waalwjk, who miss out on a European playoff spot.
The first half seemed to be ending goalless but due to an injury and a disallowed goal, there was some lengthy stoppage time and two goals were scored. Robert Uldrikis and David Sambassa both scored for the hosts.
Navarone Foor fired in a third ten minutes into the second half before Milan Smit settled the victory before the end.
The win means Cambuur finish 17th instead of bottom but they will play in the second division next season, RKC ends the campaign in 9th.
Volendam 3-2 Excelsior
Volendam and Excelsior put on a show for the fans on Sunday as both sides played out an entertaining tie to end the campaign.
Both sides had nothing to play for but Volendam raced into a 3-0 lead going into the break. Daryl van Mieghem made it 1-0 before Stijn van Gaassel fumbled the ball into his own net for the second. The third was netted by Francesco Antonucci in the 27th minute.
Excelsior spent midweek in Ibizi and it showed but in the second half, they showed some fight. Lazaros Lamprou pulled one back before Nikolas Agrafiotis made it 3-2. Excelsior then got themselves a penalty but Reda Kharchouch missed the chance to equalise.
Volendam ends the campaign in 14th while Excelsior is 15th.
Fortuna Sittard 1-1 NEC Nijmegen
Fortuna Sittard and NEC Nijmegen played out a 1-1 draw to end their seasons in Limburg.
It was a case of two penalties with Landry Dimata firing NEC in front in the 65th minute before Paul Gladon equalised from the spot in stoppage time to earn the hosts a point.
Fortuna Sittard will say goodbye to head coach Julio Velasquez as they finish 13th while NEC is one spot above them.