PSV Eindhoven made it seven league wins out of seven after a comfortable 3-1 victory against Volendam.
PSV were on top from the start and the lead came in the 12th minute when Noa Lang received the ball from Johan Bakayoko and fired it past Mio Backhaus, who will have been disappointed not to keep it out.
Luuk de Jong went close to adding more goals before the break but PSV had to wait until the 47th minute to make it 2-0. Substitute Guus Til scored after a lovely chip from Malik Tillman.
PSV missed a number of chances afterwards and Volendam pulled one back in the 76th minute. Olivier Boscagli fouled Lequincio Zeefuik and Calvin Twigt made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.
Any chance of an unlikely comeback was ended when Benaissa Benamar was shown his second yellow card and in stoppage time, Tillman sealed the victory with PSV’s third.
PSV move onto 21 points and will now face Sevilla in the Champions League. Volendam are bottom of the table and without a win.