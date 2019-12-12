Every week in the 2019/20 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round. Michael competes against a different special guest each week. This week, it’s Maarten Siepel, who features on Kon Veel Minder, a podcast devoted to FC Groningen.
Friday, 13th December
Heerenveen v Willem II
Michael’s prediction: You would have thought at the start of the season that this would be a mid-table fixture. However, as we close in on the half-way stage(!) of the campaign, this is fifth against fourth. I’m unsure if both of these sides will be sat in the top five come May; but you cannot deny how much progress both teams have made since August. Heerenveen have improved defensively over the last few months whilst Willem II are becoming a complete unit. Lots to look forward to then for this Friday night fixture, where I reckon we’ll a motivated Willem II side willing to win again. 1-2 | Tip: Willem II double chance.
Maarten’s prediction: Heerenveen are in a good mood the last couple of games, winning three of the four last games. Willem II won their last game against Ajax, which was the first loss for the club from Amsterdam. Besides that, they also won three of their last four games. I think that it will be a draw. 1-1
Saturday, 14th December
ADO Den Haag v FC Groningen
Michael’s prediction: Groningen haven’t been as impressive in their last two games: successive 0-1 defeats to Fortuna and Utrecht. Fortunately, Danny Buijs’s men can rely upon a strong defence to keep them in games for long spells but even getting one goal in a game feels like an achievement for Groningen fans at this point. Against a poor ADO side, you would anticipate it being only a question of mentality for the visitors to win. ADO haven’t won at home since August, so I think it’s their time to win. 2-1 | Tip: ADO draw no bet.
Maarten’s prediction: ADO Den Haag are currently in 17th place in the Eredivisie and they won their last game on October 26th. My team, FC Groningen, are also struggling the last couple of games. Our defense is currently the third best in the Eredivisie but we do not create a lot of chances and goals. It will probably be a horrible game to watch. 0-0
VVV-Venlo v PEC Zwolle
Michael’s prediction: A relegation cracker! Two teams marooned in the bottom six. VVV look better defensively since sacking Robert Maaskant. Meanwhile, PEC Zwolle, who have won once in six, have only shown flashes of quality this season and I have doubts they will now avoid the bottom three. They look really short in key positions and the creative players are not reliable enough to supply striker Lennart Thy with the chances he needs. A home win would not surprise me at all plus VVV have been a good bet at the moment for under 2.5 goals. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Maarten’s prediction: Both teams are not in a good form as they are in 15th and 16th place. I find this one difficult to predict but I think that VVV-Venlo will win this one. 2-1
Fortuna Sittard v RKC Waalwijk
Michael’s prediction: The two worst defences in the division meet in Sittard. Home advantage could be vital here given Fortuna’s five wins in a row at home. RKC have deserved points from games where they have received none; I wonder if their leaky backline will prove costly again. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Maarten’s prediction: I watched RKC Waalwijk a couple of times this year and I think that they had some bad luck. Though they are still in last place in the league. Fortuna Sittard have had their ups and its down but I still think they will win this game against RKC Waalwijk. 2-0
FC Twente v Vitesse Arnhem – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Michael’s prediction: Seven points from ten games is a worrying slide for Twente. One point from six is also pretty depressing for managerless Vitesse fans! I think Twente will try to use this fixture as a turning point and put their visitors under pressure. Vitesse do have some very good attacking players who, given some space, are dangerous at this level. It would be good to see a positive response from Twente so they can bring the entertainment factor back to their game. 1-2 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Maarten’s prediction: Vitesse are not in a good form currently. Their coach has chosen to leave Arnhem. FC Twente are also in bad form, winning only one of their last five games. I think that Vitesse have much more individual quality than Twente, but I like the quality of Twente’s attacking players, such as Aitor, Vučkić, and Nakamura. I think that Twente have the potential to win this game. 2-1
Sunday, 15th December
FC Emmen v Sparta Rotterdam
Michael’s prediction: Emmen have picked up fourteen of their fifteen points at home. Meanwhile, Sparta have only won once away from home this season. Sparta have lost their attacking edge recently and I find that Emmen have been steadily improving. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Maarten’s prediction: Just like Emmen, Sparta Rotterdam are doing a great job in this Eredivisie year. The team from Rotterdam, that promoted last year to the Eredivisie, are currently in 11th place and two places above FC Emmen. However, I think that FC Emmen will win this game, just based on the fact that Emmen are playing at home. 1-0
Feyenoord v PSV – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Michael’s prediction: Last season’s third versus second is currently eighth versus third. There will still be a raucous atmosphere in De Kuip though for this ‘topper’. PSV displayed much more confidence in their win over Fortuna last weekend whilst Feyenoord were unfortunate not to score in their 0-0 with Vitesse. A difficult match to predict, but I fancy the experienced Dick Advocaat to outfox Mark van Bommel on Sunday. I will go with a draw here. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Maarten’s prediction: Feyenoord are getting better results since Dick Advocaat came in charge of the Rotterdam club. As they have not lost a game since October 27th, against Ajax, they are getting back into the places where they belong. PSV on the other hand, are struggling, only winning two of their last five games. I am really impressed by the individual power that PSV have in the attacking part of their team, but I hope that Feyenoord manage to win this one in the Kuip. 3-2
AZ Alkmaar v Ajax – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Michael’s prediction: Well, this could be one the games of the season. AZ have been improving as the games have worn on with several spectacular players developing. They will be key in giving Ajax a really tough match, following their reverses to Willem II and Valencia. It will have shaken up Erik Ten Hag’s men but I don’t think they will have had enough time to recover from these damaging defeats to come out from a packed AFAS Stadion with a win. Both AZ and Ajax are missing some key first-team players, which could decrease the quality and increase the predictability of this one. AZ rarely concede goals, but did concede four on Thursday in 11 minutes against Manchester United, so I think Ajax will find some space to break AZ down. 1-3 | Tip: Ajax team goals +1.5.
Maarten’s prediction: This is a really interesting game. The number two of the Eredivisie against the number one. Ajax lost their last league game against Willem II and also are eliminated in the Champions League, after their 0-1 loss against Valencia. AZ Alkmaar are in fantastic form at the moment and have a lot of young talent, with players like Boadu, Wijndal and Stengs. 1-0
Heracles Almelo v FC Utrecht
Michael’s prediction: Heracles are free-scoring in their home games so this is a big test for Utrecht. Both of these sides will be kicking around the top seven for much of the season but, for me, Heracles have been the more impressive sid in recent weeks – Utrecht scraped their previous victory at Groningen. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Maarten’s prediction: I personally have a lot of sympathy for Heracles Almelo. Just like last year, they have managed to get a well-balanced team and their striker Cyriel Dessers, who I would like to have at FC Groningen, is great. FC Utrecht also have a nice squad, but they did not impress me in the last game against FC Groningen. They currently are not in a good form and that is why I think that Heracles Almelo will win this league game. 3-1
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 2 results + 5/9 correct betting tips | Lost versus Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos [6 results]
Week 2: 5 results + 3/9 betting tips | Lost versus Football Manager head researcher Jeroen Thijssen [5 results & 1 correct score]
Week 3: 4 results & 1 correct score + 5/9 betting tips | Won versus ED journalist and PSV-watcher Rik Elfrink [4 results]
Week 4: **2 results & 1 correct score + 4/6 betting tips | Lost versus ED journalist Chris Ottens [**3 results] **reduced schedule of only 6 matches
Week 5: 4 results + 6/9 betting tips | Won versus commentator Phil Blacker [3 results & 1 correct score]
Week 6: 6 results & 1 correct score + 7/9 betting tips | Lost versus EiF founder & journalist Marc Gerschwind [8 results & 2 correct scores]
Week 7: 5 results & 1 correct score + 5/9 betting tips | Won versus commentator Jonathan Beck [4 results]
Week 8: 5 results + 5/9 betting tips | Lost versus commentator Paul Thomas Clay [6 results & 1 correct score]
Week 9: 6 results & 1 correct score + 4/9 betting tips | Won versus “Eredivisie Out of Context’s” Yorin Schrader [5 results]
Week 10: 2 results + 2/9 betting tips | Lost versus Eredivisie scout Xander Wilkinson [3 results]
Week 11: 5 results and 1 correct score + 6/9 betting tips | Lost versus VVV-Venlo midfielder Lee Cattermole [6 results and 2 correct scores]
Week 12: 5 results and 1 correct score + 5/9 betting tips | Won versus football graphic designer Joeri Gosens [4 results and 1 correct score]
Week 13: 6 results + 6/9 betting tips | Won versus betting tipster MegaFootyTips [5 results and 1 correct score]
Week 14: 3 results and 1 correct score + 5/9 (+ one void) betting tips | Lost versus betting tipster Crypto [5 results and 3 correct scores]
Week 15: 5 results and 1 correct score + 5/9 betting tips | Won versus author Abdul Al Sayed [5 results]
Week 16: 5 results + 4/9 betting tips | Won versus tactical analyst Thom Bleijerveld [4 results and 1 correct score]
