Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Tuesday, 22nd December
Fortuna Sittard v RKC Waalwijk
Fortuna and RKC are separated only by two points in the table, and there is a shared feeling of optimism around the two clubs that they can survive relegation this season. Of course, losing this one before the Winter break will harm confidence, and I can’t see Fortuna losing here because of their fabulous recent run. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Emmen v FC Utrecht
It feels as though both Emmen’s and Utrecht’s respective seasons couldn’t get any worse. Somehow still without a league win, Emmen know that a victory here would bring belief of survival in the new year. Utrecht have gone winless in eight; they nearly earnt wins in their recent match-ups with PSV, Feyenoord and Ajax, but fell short each time, whilst the easier games with the likes of ADO and Fortuna have seen Rene Hake’s side fail to win despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities. I can see this going either way, but I will plump for Utrecht. 0-1 | Tip: Emmen or Utrecht to win.
PSV v VVV-Venlo – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
It will take a great improvement from VVV after the weekend’s dismal showing against Twente to get anything from the trip to PSV. Unless Georgios Giakoumakis pounces on a defensive error, VVV are unlikely to carry a threat. I can see PSV’s front four causing some damage seeing as it’s the final game before a small break and there’s no need to rest players. 4-1 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
FC Twente v Sparta Rotterdam
Can Twente break down a physical Sparta Rotterdam? Groningen found a way to score three against them on Saturday. It’s all about how much Twente can be patient and move the ball around quick enough. I can see Abdou Harroui getting some joy in midfield though for the visitors, so Twente must be ready for the midfield battle. 1-1| Tip: Both teams to score.
Wednesday, 23rd December
AZ Alkmaar v Vitesse Arnhem – LIVE on Premier Sports 1
What an impressive performance it was from Teun Koopmeiners on Sunday. He is captain fantastic; I hope he doesn’t leave the Netherlands in January and waits until the summer for a transfer. Vitesse will make for a cracking game in Alkmaar on Wednesday afternoon, a side fresh from beating Feyenoord. In the end, Vitesse were a little lucky to come away with the win, but their players were tiring from having played only three days previous. I wonder whether some of that tiredness may creep into their play in the second half and AZ take advantage. Otherwise, I’d have probably gone with a Vitesse win because they are set up to frustrate and score in games like this. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Willem II v Ajax – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Away at AZ, Willem II crumbled so easily. This season has been so much more difficult for them defensively, but two weak links are certainly left-back Derrick Kohn and goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter. With that kind of frailty, I don’t see how they can suddenly flip a switch to get anything against Ajax, who will try and get the job done early, like against ADO. 0-3 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Groningen v Heracles
In the league, Groningen have surprisingly won four on the bounce. They’ve done well, but for me it is only a purple patch. Heracles beat Groningen’s fierce rivals Heerenveen last weekend, which makes this a tighter looking game than you might expect. 1-1 | Tip: Heracles +1.5 Asian handicap.
ADO Den Haag v PEC Zwolle
This is one that I would label ‘a match to avoid’. A shared three wins from a collective 26 attempts makes this an important fixture to escape relegation. I think PEC will have the most possession and ADO will play on the counter attack. I think that John Stegeman is edging towards an exit at Zwolle – losing here would be unlikely, but I think his team are short on inspiration. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Feyenoord v Heerenveen – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
I have a feeling that this evening game to close the festive match-week will produce some entertainment for those watching at home. Feyenoord were so poor away at Vitesse, resulting to long balls for most of the second half once their plan to keep things tight didn’t work. At home, they’ll look to have more of the ball, but Heerenveen are very good on the break, using the pace of Mitchell van Bergen to great effect in recent matches. Pace is something that Feyenoord’s defence does not possess, plus I can see Joey Veerman and Terence Kongolo producing a stunning performance in midfield to make up the poor showing against Heracles. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips