Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 5th March
FC Emmen v Sparta Rotterdam
Emmen’s first two wins of the season coming back-to-back reminds me of the British saying, ‘You wait a long time for a bus, and then two come at once’. They just seem to have stepped up their level of performance all over the pitch and the new signings from January are now having an impact. I think Sparta are there for the taking and three wins in a row is definitely possible. 1-0 | Tip: Emmen double chance.
Saturday, 6th March
Feyenoord v VVV-Venlo – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
It’s been a really poor two weeks for Feyenoord, losing to Heerenveen in the cup, drawing with Twente and Groningen, then a defeat to AZ. They’ll bounce back against VVV, but it won’t be entertaining. The Venlo side have really struggled against the top seven this season, managing only a draw and losing on all other occasions so far this campaign in league and cup. 3-0 | Tip: Feyenoord Asian handicap -1.5.
FC Twente v Willem II
After struggling for goals, Twente have got some confidence back, scoring six times in their last three. Willem II will really feel the difference following their win over Sparta last weekend, which makes this game really tough to predict. This season, the Tilburgers have been rolled over too easily, but the team have proven just recently that they’re ready to fight for survival again. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Heerenveen v ADO Den Haag
Heerenveen have too many central midfielders squeezed into their side at the moment. I said before they were useful quality players to have, but it does make them a little narrow for games like this one which they’re expected to win. Despite a few of their January additions, ADO don’t seem greatly improved, and there’s so few goals in the side. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
RKC Waalwijk v FC Utrecht
Utrecht were on a great run until they lost to Emmen last time out, whilst RKC are five unbeaten. This is difficult to call. I think this is an opportunity for Utrecht to get back to winning ways. RKC are looking to build upon three successive clean sheets, but I don’t think they’ll test the Utrecht back-line enough. 0-1 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
Sunday, 7th March
Ajax v FC Groningen – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Groningen are still solid yet unspectacular. They have some nice talents coming through into the first team, underpinned by some vastly experienced defensive players. Now they’re very much part of a top six, and you have to say they’re often overlooked. Ajax have a tough game here, which the odds don’t suggest. Still, Ajax haven’t lost this year, but it was certainly close in their last-minute draw with PSV last weekend. There’s a lot of positives for Ajax right now; however, I’m going to back a long-shot Groningen result. 1-1 | Tip: Groningen double chance.
Fortuna Sittard v PSV – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
I’ve been so impressed with Fortuna. I think they have a really good chance of an upset here. PSV are arguably the most interesting Dutch club to keep an eye on at the moment with the unrest surrounding Roger Schmidt and Mohammed Ihattaren. Schmidt has to be careful the way he is strictly handling a 19-year-old. The experienced players in the camp must be feeling the same way for Ihattaren to be excluded from the squad altogether. I don’t think PSV are going to turn up and win comfortably, but I have a gut feeling PSV will win narrowly. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Heracles Almelo v PEC Zwolle
I watched Heracles play last weekend and thought they were a team that would comfortably be mid-table this season. Before PEC Zwolle’s shock 4-1 win over Heerenveen, this had home win written all over it – now I’m not so sure. I’ll go with a draw, which will be a good way for Zwolle to consolidate and avoid fears of slipping towards the relegation zone. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar
Fourth versus third finishes off this round of fixtures. Vitesse can now start thinking of the cup final for their route into Europe. AZ know a win here is important to consolidate third spot (which gives qualification to the Europa Conference League) and chase PSV down for the second Champions League ticket. The key battle will be whether AZ again employ a higher line in midfield to combat what Vitesse have to offer, which is what worked so well against them in December. AZ will have lots of the ball, and I don’t think Vitesse can do much damage on the counter attack. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips
Week 14: 3/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 15: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results + 1/9 betting tips
Week 17: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 5/8 (1 void) betting tips
Week 18: 5/9 results and 3 correct scores + 4/9 betting tips
Week 19: 6/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 20: 2/9 results and 1 correct scores + 2/9 betting tips
Week 21: *snow cancellations – 1/5 results + 2/5 betting tips
Week 22: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores + 7/9 betting tips
Week 23: 6/9 results and 2 correct scores + 6/9 betting tips
Week 24: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/9 betting tips