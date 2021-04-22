Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 23rd April
Willem II v RKC Waalwijk
With five games to go, this one is absolutely crucial down the bottom. Both sides sit just above the relegation zone. A defeat for Willem II would see them most likely plunge back into the danger zone, but a win for RKC would see them take a great leap towards safety before high-pressure games with AZ, Feyenoord, and relegation rivals VVV. Willem II were on a decent run which many thought would see them reach safety, but two dreadful performances followed. I watched them lose 4-0 to Heracles; their only threat came from balls into the channels and crosses towards their two strikers, and their defending as a whole was very poor. Manager Zeljko Petrovic is always outspokenly critical of his team in post-match interviews, which is a dangerous game to play with your squad. I think RKC will be good for at least a point here. 1-1 | Tip: RKC double chance.
Saturday, 24th April
Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle
A win for Heerenveen would boost them towards the top eight, and they looked very good when beating local rivals Groningen last time out. Johnny Jansen’s men have been inconsistent this season, but if they create that many chances again, this is a routine victory when you have players such as Henk Veerman, Joey Veerman and Lasse Schone – and they’re odds on to win. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Sparta Rotterdam v VVV-Venlo
Considering VVV have been involved the highest average goals per game this season, my tip of under 3.5 goals is strange, but VVV have been finding it painfully hard to create many meaningful goal-scoring opportunities of late, and top scorer Georgios Giakoumakis is suspended for this. Sparta always pick up points, but they won’t do it in spectacular fashion. VVV have lost all of their last 10 matches, and I think they’ll sneak something this time. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
PSV v FC Groningen – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
The talk running up to this game is the return of Arjen Robben. He made a 20-minute cameo in Groningen’s last defeat, and with two more weeks of training under his belt, he may well play a slightly bigger role this time against his former club. PSV are very good in their own stadium; they concede very few indeed against mid-table opposition, and the move of Olivier Boscagli into midfield is a brilliant one for his creativity from deep. We all know about the threat that Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze and Donyell Malen bring. 2-0 | Tip: PSV +1.5 team goals.
Sunday, 25th April
FC Emmen v Heracles Almelo
If you haven’t watch Emmen in their recent seven-game unbeaten run in their exciting escape from relegation, honestly go and do it this Sunday! On that kind of form, facing Heracles is another fantastic opportunity, and, with a win, they may actually get outside the bottom three! Heracles always look more threatening at home (even during Covid times where there’s no fans), and they might get a shock when Emmen come out of the traps and fight them for three points. 2-1 | Tip: Emmen double chance.
ADO Den Haag v Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna have struggled for quality in the final third recently and ADO have scored only three in their last eight. This is ADO’s last chance to get a win and have a glimmer of hope for surviving relegation. When you consider that ADO have only won twice all season – and neither of those at home – it’s easier to swing in Fortuna’s favour. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Ajax v AZ Alkmaar – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Whilst Ajax have been battling with Roma, a cup final, and Utrecht, AZ haven’t played a competitive game since their 2-0 success against Sparta a fortnight ago. AZ will have had a lot of time to prepare for this topper, but know that they will need to play a top-level game to earn a reward from Amsterdam; Ajax have barely faltered from being the Netherlands’ best side this season. If Ajax win this, it will only be a narrow victory. I’m going for AZ to strut their stuff and get at least a point. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Twente v FC Utrecht
It’s tricky to predict this one because although Twente have been on a run of one win in fourteen – and who talks about Danilo anymore?) – they don’t lose very often, or heavily. This mediocre run of results looks good for Utrecht, but they lacked some quality in the final third when I watched them against Feyenoord, but they picked up a great point against Ajax on Thursday. So I’m expecting very few goals and probably a 0-1 or a 1-1. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Will Vitesse have recovered from their cup final defeat a week ago? They need to be focussed on this big game where they must avoid defeat to Feyenoord in order to raise their chances of a top four finish and Europa Conference League qualification. One of these teams will finish fifth and have to go through the play-offs. At the moment, the momentum is with Feyenoord, and I think they will edge this one. 1-0 | Tip: Home win.
