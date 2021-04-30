Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 30th April
Heracles Almelo v VVV-Venlo
Looking at VVV – who have lost 11 in a row – as well as rivals RKC, Willem II and Emmen, it’s easy to say that the Venlo outfit will now be relegated. They carry very little attacking threat, and even with Georgios Giakoumakis back from suspension, I don’t see a great deal of difference to this VVV side that lost 2-0 at Sparta. In my view, Heracles will put on a better performance here than their defeat to Emmen to get all three points. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Saturday, 1st May
Fortuna Sittard v FC Twente
It was good to see Fortuna return to winning ways last weekend, and they face a Twente side who have completely forgotten how to win – going almost half a season winning only once. It would take a surprise result for Twente to turn that around. 2-0 | Tip: Fortuna double chance.
RKC Waalwijk v AZ Alkmaar
RKC are still in trouble after losing to Willem II last Friday. AZ competed very well with Ajax in their loss on Sunday, but fell short to show that whilst AZ are a very strong Eredivisie outfit, they’ll need to really strengthen over the summer to be a genuine contender to Ajax again. Pascal Jansen’s side know a victory here will put them level on points with PSV in second before their match the next day, so the appetite will still be there. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Vitesse Arnhem v PEC Zwolle
Remarkably, last weekend, PEC Zwolle won back-to-back games for the first time this season. I think there’s a much better chance of them getting something from a fixture like this one now than at any other point this season. The players seem liberated since John Stegeman left the club. Vitesse are feeling the end of the season; some players may leave (Remko Pasveer confirmed a move to Ajax this week), but Thomas Letsch has the future in sight for a European run next season. Fourth place is still in their hands, but Vitesse have struggled in these must-win home games already this campaign. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
FC Utrecht v Willem II
Willem II hauled themselves to three points with their fans back in the stadium last weekend. Unfortunately, there will be no supporters in any of the games this weekend. With Utrecht as good as qualified for the Europa Conference League play-offs, there’s little to play for now for them, so Willem II should be looking at this as a potential scalp and more points on the board. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Sunday, 2nd May
ADO Den Haag v Feyenoord – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
I think this could be a lazy Sunday stroll for Feyenoord. I can’t see how relegation-threatened ADO can put their visitors under any kind of pressure unless there is a silly mistake – Feyenoord’s defenders are too composed. Feyenooord haven’t been great in attack this season, but they have more than enough to win in the Hague. 0-2 | Tip: Feyenoord +1.5 goals.
FC Groningen v Sparta Rotterdam
Two wins from nine doesn’t look great for Groningen heading into the Europa Conference League play-offs, but this is a nice fixture to put that right. I think this will be a low-scoring affair. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Ajax v FC Emmen – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Ajax will make their Eredivisie title official this weekend with a victory over Emmen. The visitors are absolutely flying with five wins and three draws from their last eight fixtures, but this has a much different feel about it. Emmen will be brave in their attempt to gain more points, but Ajax will win in the end. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
PSV v Heerenveen – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
How PSV didn’t score more than one against Groningen last weekend is bizarre. Three goals were chalked off by VAR, including some very tight calls. Heerenveen are still very likely to be without star players Henk Veerman and Joey Veerman after they contracted coronavirus, which makes this more straight forward for PSV to stroll to victory. 2-0 | Tip: PSV team goals +1.5.
