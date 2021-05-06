Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round. Last weekend, Michael achieved a perfect nine betting tips correct from all nine matches (for the second time this season).
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 7th May
Sparta Rotterdam v Vitesse Arnhem
Sparta need a win to keep their hopes alive of a top-eight finish for the European play-offs. I think they’ll find it hard to play against Vitesse’s back five; last time they actually tried to match their opponent’s formation, but they lost 2-0. Vitesse will be hoping a few of their players return after missing the last game with PEC Zwolle. I think this will be a very close game, with Vitesse’s front two working some magic. 0-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Saturday, 8th May
FC Twente v Heracles Almelo – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Twente’s run of only one win in sixteen has been extraordinary. They’ve slipped down the table and a decent campaign is ending on a sour note; they’re now ranked seventeenth if you only take points won in 2021 into account. Last weekend, the players didn’t look bothered and a few times they were seen blaming each other. This is a derby game and Heracles are pushing for the European play-offs. At the moment, Heracles will be heavily favoured for this. 1-2 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Heerenveen v FC Utrecht
Without Joey or Henk Veerman, Heerenveen were impressive with their five-man defence at PSV. They gave licence to players such as Tibor Halilovic to cause problems around the final third. This could be a very good game if both teams play to their potential. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
AZ Alkmaar v Fortuna Sittard
I think any more slip-ups from PSV, and AZ will take full advantage in the race for second spot. Make no mistake, this is a difficult fixture for AZ; however, I have been impressed with the levels that Pascal Jansen has been able to raise the Alkmaar side up to since he began in place of Arne Slot as manager. They can also win when not playing well, and they’ll be efficient with the chances they will gain against Fortuna’s aggressive style. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
VVV-Venlo v RKC Waalwijk
This game has so much bearing on the final standings of this season’s table. Let’s keep counting: it’s now 12 losses in a row for VVV. It doesn’t matter whether star striker Georgios Giakoumakis is fit or not because the Venlo outfit haven’t kept a clean sheet since January. RKC have the edge defensively, having conceded 48 this season compared to VVV’s 81 from 31 games. RKC need to keep it tight, and stop giving the ball away when passing around their back four. A draw isn’t a bad result for the visitors. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Sunday, 9th May
FC Emmen v FC Groningen
Another derby match this weekend. This one is a battle in the north. Emmen are still on this incredible run that is remarkably taking them towards safety. To stay up, this is another brilliant chance to get more points. They need to continue to battle the way they have been. Groningen now look to have run out of steam before the European play-offs. If they’re not at the races here, Emmen will take full advantage. 1-1 | Tip: Emmen double chance.
PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag
Despite a high number of absentees, PEC Zwolle didn’t do too badly away at Vitesse last time out. As for ADO, I’m unsure whether their victory over Feyenoord (their first at home all season) was because of ADO’s improvement or Feyenoord’s poor play. The side from the Hague will need to win all three remaining games to have a realistic chance of survival, but PEC have equipped themselves well in recent weeks, so this is hard to predict. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Feyenoord v Ajax – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
After a shocking defeat to lowly ADO, Dick Advocaat had to publicly announce he was definitely staying for the remaining games of the season. I think had Advocaat not already announced his retirement from the game, he would have stood down – he doesn’t want to end his career in that fashion. Feyenoord are a shambles at the moment, and Arne Slot could have been given some extra time in charge before his planned arrival in the summer. Ajax will be arriving in Rotterdam full of cheer having partied away with the Eredivisie title last Sunday. Will they be ‘off it’ having secured the title? Unlikely. The lure of a Klassieker should be plenty reason for both sets of players to raise their game. 0-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Willem II v PSV – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Willem II’s up-and-down attempt escape from relegation is going to go on right until the final round. They gave Utrecht a good game last time out, and they will try to create multiple openings against PSV too. PSV just have too much going forwards for me to predict an upset. Under Roger Schmidt, I fear for PSV in away games like these, but Malen and co are too good. 1-3 | Tip: PSV +1.5 team goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips
Week 9: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 4/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 10: 7/9 results (and 3 correct scores) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results (and 2 correct scores) + 8/9 betting tips
Week 12: 2/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 4/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 6/9 betting tips
Week 14: 3/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 7/9 betting tips
Week 15: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results + 1/9 betting tips
Week 17: 6/9 results and 1 correct score + 5/8 (1 void) betting tips
Week 18: 5/9 results and 3 correct scores + 4/9 betting tips
Week 19: 6/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 20: 2/9 results and 1 correct scores + 2/9 betting tips
Week 21: *snow cancellations – 1/5 results + 2/5 betting tips
Week 22: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores + 7/9 betting tips
Week 23: 6/9 results and 2 correct scores + 6/9 betting tips
Week 24: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/9 betting tips
Week 25: 5/9 results and 1 correct score + 7/9 betting tips
Week 26: 3/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 27: 3/9 results and 1 correct score + 3/9 betting tips
Week 28: 5/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 29: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores + 5/9 betting tips
Week 30: 3/9 results + 4/9 betting tips
Week 31: 5/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!