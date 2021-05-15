Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
Sunday, 16th May
FC Twente v ADO Den Haag
Hopefully Twente can use this match to end on a winning note after such a torrid second half to the campaign. ADO are now relegated after a sloppy performance meant they lost their crucial game against Willem II. Several players won’t be playing for Twente next season, so this is a last chance to impress future clubs. 2-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Feyenoord v RKC Waalwijk – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 1
Feyenoord will finish fifth and go into the European play-offs no matter what the result here, so Dick Advocaat may wish to rest a couple of players ready for the games on Wednesday and Saturday which lay ahead. RKC will be delighted to remain in the Eredivisie following last season’s dreadful campaign which should have seen them relegated. They’re a tidy side when creating attacks, but still lack a regular goalscorer and they can be guilty of overplaying it at the back. 3-1 | Tip: Feyenoord +1.5 team goals.
Willem II v Fortuna Sittard
This is one of the stand-out ties of the final Eredivisie round because so much rides on it. Willem II can end a terrible season on a high note should they better Emmen’s result at VVV and remain in the Eredivisie. So much more was expected of the Tilburgers last summer, but they underdelivered and the cohesive unit they were seemed to fall apart. Fortuna can still reach the European play-offs, but it would take a wild goal swing to get them in there. Fortuna were down the bottom with Willem II earlier in the season; the turnaround they’ve had is incredible. Most of Fortuna’s squad should stay together for next season under Sjors Ultee to push on again, with only a few players expected to leave Sittard in the summer – left-back George Cox is likely to be on his way to the English Championship. Given the importance of this fixture to Willem II, they should pull through, but any mistakes and I feel as though Emmen will leapfrog them on the final day. 2-1 | Tip: Willem II double chance.
AZ Alkmaar v Heracles Almelo
Heracles need an unlikely result in Alkmaar to beat Sparta to the final European play-off spot. They’re currently level on points with Sparta, but a slightly worse goal difference. A draw here is more achievable and the hope that Henk Fraser’s side lose at Heerenveen. AZ like facing open sides like Heracles, who will try and be expansive on the counter attack. AZ can take hold of these frenzied situations, and play their way through to create openings. 2-0 | Tip: AZ team goals +1.5.
Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 1
Fourth place is a marvellous achievement for Vitesse. Nothing is riding on this game, so it’s one of those where you can sit back and enjoy (hopefully) a high quality Eredivisie match. With nothing to lose, I hope both of these teams give it a little extra and we get some goals. Given how sloppy Vitesse’s defending has been recently, I think Ajax will score a few in a relatively balanced affair. 1-3 | Tip: Away win.
Heerenveen v Sparta Rotterdam
Like I have already written, Sparta need to better Heracles’ result at AZ to earn an unlikely European play-off spot. Heerenveen have both Veermans back, but red cards spoiled their own chances of the play-offs. So points aren’t as important to Heerenveen, but we are overdue some magic from Joey Veerman, who will sign off his Heerenveen career before his transfer away with a good performance, I reckon. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v FC Groningen
PEC Zwolle seemed to be at the beach having caught the highlights of their performance at PSV. Groningen need to ready themselves for the play-offs, and they look back in good shape because of the moral-boosting return of Arjen Robben. How many minutes will he get in Zwolle? Your guess is as good as mine, but Groningen should have enough quality to win regardless. 0-1 | Tip: Groningen double chance.
FC Utrecht v PSV – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
Like Ajax’s trip to Vitesse, this is another good quality Eredivisie match-up with little riding on the result. Utrecht have shown us this season that they struggle more against the Eredivisie’s top sides to get a result. They often lack some quality in the final third when it comes to the big moments. That is something they need to improve next season if they genuinely wish to challenge the top three/four in the league. From a PSV perspective, I would say this is one last chance to catch Donyell Malen in a PSV shirt. 1-2 | Tip: Malen to score at any time.
VVV-Venlo v FC Emmen
With VVV already relegated, this could be a glorious opportunity for Emmen to reach safety on the final day. I think they will win in Venlo, with the home side surely deflated after Thursday’s costly defeat to Ajax. I think there will be goals too, with Emmen going for it, and Georgios Giakoumakis ending his career in the Eredivisie. As for Emmen’s chances of survival, I have also predicted a Willem II win, but anything less from Zeljko Petrovic’s men and I believe Dick Lukkien and co will make their great escape! 2-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
