Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Saturday, 21st November
Willem II v VVV-Venlo
It’s time for Willem II to start putting a run of results together. Against PSV a fortnight ago, goals conceded at inconvenient points of the game made for another demoralising outing for the Tilburgers. VVV seem to have more goals in them than last season, so this won’t be an easy proposition for the home side, but they should edge it. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
FC Groningen v Vitesse Arnhem
Two teams who have started the campaign well. Vitesse are without doubt the form side, with an incredible seven wins from eight; they look tactically sound and their young attackers will only get better as the season progresses. I hope for an entertaining match on Saturday, and I wonder whether Vitesse will remarkably win again! 2-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v FC Utrecht
It was great to see former Nottingham Forest and current PEC Zwolle captain Thomas Lam respond to his recent defensive horror show with an important role in Zwolle’s draw with Fortuna Sittard last time out. Utrecht will be looking for ex-Twente head coach Rene Hake to turn around the side’s fortunes for this season, and getting the best out of players such as Eljero Elia is paramount. I think they’ll scrape victory here, but I don’t think Hake is the answer in the long term. 1-2 | Tip: Utrecht draw no bet.
Sunday, 22nd November
Ajax v Heracles Almelo – LIVE on Premier Sports 2
Sometimes, Heracles can surprise everybody and claim points off the big boys; however, I don’t see that happening here at all. Heracles just seem so much ‘softer’ this year, and whilst they have some in-form attacking players, they shouldn’t be too much worry for Ajax. 3-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Fortuna Sittard v Feyenoord – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 1
With the head coach sacked, and no win all season so far, this game versus Feyenoord has potential headlines written all over it. Feyenoord had been quite flat this season, but they seemed to have picked up their level of performance in the last few games. I think this game will follow a similar pattern to Feyenoord’s trip to Emmen: a feisty game, a high number of goals, and a tight win for Feyenoord. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Sparta Rotterdam v ADO Den Haag
Sparta are off the mark in terms of wins this season thanks to their win over RKC; it was fully deserved too and showed the difference in quality between the two teams. I think there’s another Sparta win on the cars here too, which will put some distance between themselves and the bottom three, and show that Sparta do have the quality to stay afloat again in the Eredivisie. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
FC Twente v PSV – Delayed airing on Premier Sports 2
A tasty-looking fixture lies ahead in Enschede. Twente are flying, so this is a great test against a top Eredivisie outfit. We want to see just how good this side is. PSV will have been glad for the two-week break, despite a handful of their players being internationals. PSV will probably win, but I’m predicting this will be a good spectacle. 0-2 | Tip: PSV team goals +1.5.
RKC Waalwijk v Heerenveen
Given RKC’s recent slump in performance levels, and Heerenveen’s dominance against lesser sides, I think Heerenveen will find this a pretty routine victory. The away team are full of goals. 1-3 | Tip: Heerenveen +1.5 team goals.
AZ Alkmaar v FC Emmen
Emmen continue their run of tricky fixtures with a trip to revitalised AZ. I cannot see AZ having any problems here. I know Emmen will pick up some points before Christmas, but it won’t happen in Alkmaar given the ferocious way that AZ play. Heerenveen’s Joey Veerman complimented AZ after his side’s heavy loss, saying that they were the ‘best side he’s played against this season…even better than Ajax.’ 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 6/8 results (including 2 correct scores) + 3/8 betting tips
Week 2: 5/9 results (including 1 correct score) + 6/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 3: 3/9 results + 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 2/8 results + 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 2/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 (1 void) betting tips
Week 6: 1/9 results + 3/9 betting tips
Week 7: 6/9 results + 9/9 betting tips!
Week 8: 5/9 results (and 1 correct score) + 5/9 betting tips