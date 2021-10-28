Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Saturday, 30th October
PSV v FC Twente
PSV need to somehow pick themselves up off the floor following their crushing 5-0 defeat to Ajax. I said at the start of the season why I thought Ajax would win the Eredivisie again this year. Last Sunday was a prime example of why PSV don’t have the depth that Ajax do when there’s a couple of injuries. I also thought Ramalho was suspect at centre-back, and Philipp Mwene was totally outplayed by Dusan Tadic – in terms of trickery and physicality, it was a mismatch. Against Twente, it should be a different story. PSV can be the league’s second best team (though it seems Feyenoord will put that to the test this season). In the continued absence of Cody Gakpo, PSV need to find a motivational next gear when it gets tough. Roger Schmidt has to find those answers. Whilst I wasn’t totally convinced by Twente’s 90 minutes against NEC last weekend, they are a decent team who have the potential to upset in games like this. 1-1 | Tip: Twente double chance.
Heracles Almelo v Ajax
Heracles aren’t on a good run, but they love it when Ajax come to Almelo! I am sure the players will relish the challenge of playing one of Europe’s form sides. That kind of bravery will be great until Ajax knock the first couple of goals in on the counter-attack! In the end, I think Ajax will be fine here, but I hope Heracles give us some entertainment. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem
Top scorer Henk Veerman was dropped last weekend due to his lack of involvement in build-up play and closing down of opposition defenders. A brave decision from Johnny Jansen who can be criticised for his lack of tactical nous. Jansen was right by the way; whilst Veerman gets the goals, a better all-round striker could boost this team up the table further. Vitesse slipped up at home again last weekend. One minute they look like they can juggle both Europe and the Eredivisie, then next minute they try to ‘see out’ a game for a whole 45 minutes – leaving them like sitting ducks! When Vitesse try again to be a solid team on Saturday, Heerenveen will be too pacey for them I think. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle
Now that PEC have their first win under their belts, they face AZ, whose run of five successive wins came to a halt when they lost at Groningen on Sunday evening. For me, AZ will bounce back; they created so many chances in their last game and conceded a goal-of-the-season contender. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Sunday, 31st October
Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord
A Rotterdam derby which Sparta would rather not be facing right now! A stat that will worry Sparta fans: they have to face seven of the top nine before the Winter break…that’s already with them languishing in seventeenth with only one win to their name in top games. It almost seems crazy this side finished eighth last season. Feyenoord are doing really well still under Arne Slot, and surely that has to continue on Sunday. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
NEC Nijmegen v FC Groningen
All three promoted sides sit nicely in mid-table 10 matches in, but Groningen will fancy a positive result. At the time of writing, NEC are likely to play this one in an empty stadium following their stand collapse two weeks before, which will undoubtedly also have an impact, even though players have had plenty of practice with no fans present. Groningen also beat AZ last time out which will give them so much confidence going ahead. 0-1 | Tip: Groningen double chance.
RKC Waalwijk v Cambuur
RKC won a scrappy three points against Sparta last weekend, and I expect more of the same from them here against Cambuur. Cambuur are much better in an attacking sense though; they’re the league’s sixth highest scoring team so far. Manager Henk de Jong will probably send his team out all guns blazing. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Utrecht v Willem II
On the whole, Utrecht have so far proven their worth to contend for the top places in the Eredivisie. How long will that last? Normally it doesn’t, but there’s currently an exciting vibe coming from the club, especially by beating Ajax and Feyenoord. Willem II like a goal; they’ve scored in each of their last six matches, but they were awful in their cup defeat to RKC on Thursday, so a reaction is expected. René Hake’s men will do it again, I think. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Go Ahead Eagles v Fortuna Sittard
From what I’ve seen lately of Go Ahead, they look like a team that’s growing into the Eredivisie, which has taken me by surprise. I think they’ll be too good for Fortuna, which does put the Sittard club into big danger with fixtures including PSV, AZ, Feyenoord, Utrecht, and Ajax all before Christmas. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips