Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 26th November
NEC Nijmegen v Cambuur
I’ve mentioned this a lot, but the fact this is eighth versus seventh shows what an incredible start it has been for both newly promoted sides. NEC hung on a bit to their result at AZ last weekend, whilst Cambuur have shown that they’re stronger at home. I think NEC will force the issue, but Cambuur will get their first draw of the season. 1-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Saturday, 27th November
Fortuna Sittard v FC Groningen
Fortuna have looked pretty good going forwards this season, but lack any sort of strength in defence, and any substantial protection from midfield – no surprise then that they have the division’s worst defence after 13 games. Groningen scraped three points and a clean sheet at Go Ahead Eagles last time out, and this is another presentable opportunity away from home, but Fortuna have a goal in them, having failed only once this season to net a goal. 1-2 | Tip: Both teams to score.
PEC Zwolle v RKC Waalwijk
New PEC Zwolle manager Dick Schreuder had a rude awakening to life as a manager when his side were trounced at Feyenoord. His players were battered and bruised; there were even teeth going missing. This match is a fantastic chance to get three points and bolster hopes of survival this season. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Willem II v Go Ahead Eagles
Willem II were a little unfortunate to lose to ten-man Heerenveen last Sunday. They had the chances to win. Now they take on Go Ahead, who I think will sense opportunities to get all three points, and not be anywhere near as defensive as they were when they visited Ajax in their last away game. A player like Ché Nunnely will enjoy the space down the right. 2-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Sunday, 28th November
Sparta Rotterdam v Ajax
Erik Ten Hag has committed his future to Ajax for at least the next 6 months, and he has challenged his players to take more of their chances. They did just that against RKC last Sunday, with Steven Berghuis growing into his central role all the time behind Sébastien Haller. Sparta used to be a tough cookie, but I think Ajax will score early and ease to victory against a toothless Rotterdam outfit. 0-3 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
FC Utrecht v Heracles Almelo
Utrecht have suffered back-to-back defeats, which has left a gap between themselves and the ruthless top three who are winning game after game. I think they will get back on track against Heracles. Utrecht need to continue to chuck players in and around the box to suffocate their opponents. I think Heracles will find that too much to deal with if Utrecht have the confidence to press. 3-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Twente v Feyenoord
It was great to see Vaclav Cerny back from long-term injury. I hope he has a role to play here. Based on points per game, Feyenoord have been the best side in the Eredivisie thus far. This is a big test though. I wait to see whether Feyenoord can be strong enough defensively in the full-back areas and in defensive midfield where Michel Vlap will be roaming between the lines. 2-1 | Tip: Twente double chance.
Heerenveen v PSV
Roger Schmidt has been doing his best with a depleted squad due to injuries. His reserve attacking players are doing a decent job at the moment to fill in. Heerenveen will always be dangerous thanks to the magic of Joey Veerman in midfield, but I don’t think they have the grit to hold onto any lead that they can gain. Whilst the current centre-back pairing have done a good job of filling in for the injured Bochniewicz and the suspended van Beek, I think that PSV quality will be too much. 0-2 | Tip: Both teams to score – NO.
Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar
Vitesse boss Thomas Letsch and his players deserve lots of credit for coming back to draw with Rennes after being 3-1 down. If they can better Spurs’ result in two weeks, they will be in European knock-out competition after Christmas. Focussing on this tough-looking home game three days after their trip to France will be harder for Vitesse than a trip to the Czech Republic for AZ, who were also in Europa Conference League action, because they have more experienced players who understand how to manage two games a week. I predict an entertaining game here, because it’s hard to predict a winner! 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 12: 4/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips