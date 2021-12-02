Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Thursday, 2nd December
Ajax v Willem II
Strangely, this weekend’s games begin on Thursday before a normal schedule of games over the weekend. Feyenoord and AZ also played mid-week, but those games are not part of match round 15 as they both play again on Sunday. Dusan Tadic was quick to blame the astroturf pitch for Ajax’s lacklustre 0-1 win at Sparta last time out. A more convincing home win is expected on Thursday. 3-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Friday, 3rd December
FC Groningen v PEC Zwolle
Groningen have finally turned a corner in their season. They have only lost once in eight games in league and cup competition, but their previous two back-to-back wins looked much more like a side capable of battling for the top half rather than relegation. PEC Zwolle are in danger of becoming the ‘whipping boys’ of the Eredivisie, having lost every away game so far. 2-1 | Tip: Home win.
Saturday, 4th December
PSV v FC Utrecht
PSV face their biggest league test before the winter break in fourth-placed Utrecht, who don’t look as menacing as they did in the first ten matches of the campaign, but they will mean business in their trip to Eindhoven. René Hake’s men don’t have to contend with the injuries and fatigue that European football brings, and thus a game against PSV will be seen as one of their biggest challenges of the season, which the players will relish. I think they will get under PSV’s skin and frustrate Roger Schmidt’s injury-hit team, who let a narrow lead slip last Sunday at Heerenveen. This could potentially be a big hit to the title hopes. 1-1 | Tip: Utrecht double chance.
Cambuur v Vitesse Arnhem
Remarkably this is fifth against sixth! After last weekend’s depressing round of Eredivisie fixtures which were so low on goals and entertainment, you have to look to teams like Cambuur to get everyone else going (they won a five-goal thriller at NEC)! Vitesse were so poor last Sunday, that if they play like that again, Cambuur will steamroll them, but Thomas Letsch will persist with his defensive style to try and return to Arnhem with a result. 2-1 | Tip: Cambuur double chance.
Heracles Almelo v Heerenveen
Both teams haven’t been great in the last few weeks, but both have also picked up some encouraging results like Heracles’ draw with Ajax, and Heerenveen’s point at home to PSV. Rai Vloet continues to be absent for Heracles, and there aren’t any attacking players who are assured of their place in the starting line-up, showing the lack of quality they’re getting from their forwards. I sense an underwhelming season for both of these sides will continue, especially if Joey Veerman is sold from Heerenveen in January. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Sunday, 5th December
RKC Waalwijk v NEC Nijmegen
A difficult one to predict! RKC can sometimes play some nice football, but only one goal scored in the last four speaks for itself. NEC will play without pressure given their strong league position, and I think Waalwijk will take advantage. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Go Ahead Eagles v FC Twente
I’m full of praise for each of the newly promoted sides this season – all of whom sit in the top nine of the Eredivisie. Go Ahead are extremely well coached by Kees van Wonderen. They won’t pick up results every week, but I think they’ll get something at home to Twente because of their defensive strengths. This is a derby that would have loved to have seen fans, but we will have to wait a little longer for them to return in the Netherlands. 1-0 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
AZ Alkmaar v Sparta Rotterdam
I hope AZ are able to zip the ball around and be patient to beat Sparta’s low block. Sparta will attempt to copy and paste last week’s narrow defeat to Ajax, where if they can keep it tight until towards the end of the game, then they will give it a go. The Alkmaar outfit do have the quality to edge their way past Henk Fraser’s struggling Sparta. 2-0 | Tip: AZ + 1.5 team goals.
Feyenoord v Fortuna Sittard
Feyenoord have another home game this weekend, and this one is winnable too. Fortuna have been leaking goals for fun lately, and I don’t see them suddenly changing that in De Kuip! 4-0 | Tip: Feyenoord -1.5 Asian handicap.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 12: 4/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips
Week 14: 5/9 results | 5/9 betting tips