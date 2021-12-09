Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 10th December
Willem II v Cambuur
Fred Grim said that his side needed to move on quickly from the 5-0 defeat to Ajax, and they’ve had longer than Cambuur to prepare for this match. The home side have lost each of their last six, and are winless in nine. Cambuur – without manager Henk de Jong on the touchline last time out – were far from their best when losing to Vitesse 1-6 at home. I think Willem II carve out a result here. 1-0 | Tip: Willem II double chance.
Saturday, 11th December
FC Utrecht v Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead are quite strong at home, but they have found it difficult to get a foothold in away games against top half opposition. Whilst they have beaten Vitesse and drawn with Ajax on the road this season, I don’t think they’ll see enough of the ball against Utrecht, even for top scorer Iñigo Córdoba to pinch what would be a seventh goal of the season. 2-0 | Tip: Home win.
Heerenveen v Sparta Rotterdam
Lately, Heerenveen haven’t played that well, yet they have picked up eight points from the last four. Sparta defender Tom Beugelsdijk commented after his side’s latest defeat that the squad now is essentially the same one that finished eighth last season. He’s correct, but I don’t think they create as many goal-scoring opportunities like they used to. At the moment, it’s more of a case of score a goal and doggedly defend the rest of the game; however, I think it’ll work this time. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
PEC Zwolle v Fortuna Sittard
A meeting of the league’s bottom two. Such a big game for both sides. Fortuna have now lost six on the bounce, and PEC would take themselves off the bottom of the table with a win. Fortuna have more quality in attack, and PEC have perhaps been unfortunate not to have put even more points on the board recently. If Fortuna can play their football seen from last season, they win comfortably. However, I reckon this is a rare PEC Zwolle victory. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Sunday, 12th December
FC Twente v RKC Waalwijk
Twente are having a good season. 23-year-old Ramiz Zerrouki came through Ajax’s and Twente’s academies, and the Algerian is having a fine campaign – now adding important goals and creativity from deep to his skillset. RKC have been cleverly getting points on the board that keep them afloat above the bottom three, but quality will tell here. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
FC Groningen v Feyenoord
A negative way of looking at Groningen’s 1-1 draw with PEC Zwolle last Friday is that they should have beaten the league’s bottom side who had lost every other game this season on the road. The positive way is that that point makes it seven out of nine points for the northern side going into this tough-looking game with high-flying Feyenoord. A few players rested in the Europa Conference League on Thursday will keep some extra freshness on Sunday, and I see the visitors moving their opponents around before stretching the game late on to win. I don’t think they’ll have a lot of work defensively. 0-2 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Vitesse Arnhem v Heracles Almelo
Vitesse have started to manage better how they play two matches in a week as the season has progressed. Heracles are really struggling, and I have mentioned lack of quality in forward players as a reason for this. A low-scoring affair here, I think, with Vitesse perhaps unable to go full-pelt for 90 minutes after Thursday’s exploits against Mura – they fizzled out after half time. 1-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
Ajax v AZ Alkmaar
Ajax only conceding twice in fifteen Eredivisie games is one thing, but securing six out of six victories in their Champions League group is possibly Erik Ten Hag’s greatest feat as Ajax manager yet. He has just got everything spot on at the moment. AZ will need to wait until they sign that new attacking player they seek in January before they can stop relying so much on the output of Jesper Karlsson, who has been terrific for AZ. Besides that, Ajax love a side who will try to attack them, and AZ certainly don’t have the luxury of sitting back to defend with their set of players, so all things point towards an Ajax win. 4-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
NEC Nijmegen v PSV
After an excellent season start, NEC have taken only two points from their last four games. They missed Édgar Barreto last time out. His replacement, promising young midfielder Dirk Proper is a more technical player, but doesn’t offer the physicality, experience and defensive work that Barreto brings. Meanwhile, PSV’s 3-0 defeat and Europa League-exit at the hands of Real Sociedad was very poor. Roger Schmidt turned down a managerial move to Germany lately; however, I’m concerned PSV may not have the patience to Schmidt much longer given a bumpy European season so far. 1-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 12: 4/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips
Week 14: 5/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 15: 4/9 results | 6/9 betting tips