Friday, 14th January
PEC Zwolle v Willem II
The Eredivisie's two most out-of-form sides kick off the New Year of Eredivisie in Zwolle. When Willem II beat PSV in September, I knew it was a fluke, and that their lofty position in the table was false, but I didn't then expect them to drop the way they have down the table (no win in 12). Of course, the Winter break would have helped both sides in some way. I think Willem II will come out fighting; Fred Grim has shown in the past what a good coach he is. 1-2
Saturday, 15th January
NEC Nijmegen v Heracles Almelo
NEC had a brilliant first half of the season, and the closed the year with back-to-back away wins with clean sheets. They played them with a back five, and 21-year-old Cas Odenthal has stood out at centre-back. Visiting Heracles never travel well, having gained only one point away from home all season so far. I suspect another positive result for the home side. 2-1
Feyenoord v Vitesse Arnhem
Third plays fourth in one of two particularly tasty-looking games this weekend in the Eredivisie. These sides played a lot of games in the first half of the season as they both competed in the Europa Conference League. Vitesse, with a smaller squad and budget, will have therefore been particularly grateful of the break. The Arnhem side will come back stronger and try to be defensively resolute in De Kuip. Really though, Feyenoord are the stronger side, so I think they will just edge it. 2-1
FC Twente v Heerenveen
I thought that Heerenveen's overall style of play worsened as the early months of the season progressed. Some of the points they picked up in late Autumn rather inflated their actual performance levels. Whereas Twente have been one of the surprise packages in the Eredivisie so far, and I can see them having another joyful afternoon. 2-0
Go Ahead Eagles v RKC Waalwijk
Despite Go Ahead's wonderful start to the campaign under Kees van Wonderen – who really has worked wonders – it's easy to not spot that they are only five points above relegation-threatened RKC Waalwijk. Thus avoiding defeat here will be key to keep up confidence into the New Year. I don't see van Wonderen's summer depature being a distraction for this motivated group of players, who are keen to continue their hard work. 1-0
Sunday, 16th January
FC Utrecht v Ajax
The second of the must-watch ties for this weekend’s Eredivisie re-start comes in Utrecht. Slipping to seventh, and the board having to come out to publicly back René Hake ‘until a review at the end of the season’, doesn’t give great confidence to Utrecht supporters that they can rekindle the form at the beginning of the campaign that saw them sit fourth for many weeks. Of course, they were shock winners in Amsterdam in the reverse fixture, so Ajax will be out for revenge. Ajax players do sometimes speak of how difficult it is to play away at Utrecht, and their previous meetings history is littered with wins for their local(ish) rivals. Brian Brobbey is the replacement for Sébastien Haller, and I expect he will start the match. It remains to be seen how good he now is after a failed spell in Germany. 1-1
FC Groningen v PSV
In the past, Groningen have been difficult to beat in these home games versus top four opposition. Danny Buijs leaving Groningen in May is a move which symbolises to me that he isn’t having the impact that he once was in the dressing room. For three years, Groningen were proud of their defensive record, but this season has been far worse in that regard, and young players have not been developed enough to help them reach their potential; for example, Paulos Abraham isn’t fulfilling his potential since a big-money move, and Thijs Dallinga has gone on to become the top-scorer of the Eerste Divisie since leaving the club. PSV will be slowly regaining their players after an injury-hit, hectic last few months. 0-3
Cambuur v Sparta Rotterdam
This will be an absolute clash of styles. Cambuur love to be open and attacking – which has served them well to be eighth in the current standings – and Sparta are defensively more resolute. The reason why Sparta are seventeenth though is because they are the second-lowest scorers in the division. Adrián Dalmau was signed from Utrecht earlier this month, which will bolster their attack; he will go straight into the starting line-up here, I would have thought. The problem though is that Dalmau is a poacher and Sparta don't create enough opportunities, but I do think they will return to the relegation scrap fighting for a result. 1-1
Fortuna Sittard v AZ Alkmaar
If you put the defeats to PSV and Ajax to one side, Fortuna were beginning a mini-revival right before the Winter break, earning results against PEC Zwolle and Utrecht. That renewed optimism will give us a good game on Sunday against AZ, who have won seven games in a row in all competitions, but haven't always looked at their free-flowing best. 2-2
