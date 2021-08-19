Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
- Follow Michael on Twitter @EredivisieMike
Friday, 20th August
NEC Nijmegen v PEC Zwolle
Luckily, NEC won’t have to play Ajax every week. Going four goals down in the first twenty minutes was a rude awakening. They adapted well come the end though, and I think they’ve got the attacking quality to do well in games like this one. PEC Zwolle have a threadbare squad; their bench is essentially a bunch of youth players. A few injuries this season and they will really struggle, hence my tip for them to be relegated come the end of the season, which you can hear more about in our podcast by clicking here. 2-1 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Saturday, 21st August
Heerenveen v RKC Waalwijk
I was pleasantly surprised by Heerenveen last weekend. I noticed a bit more about them, with Milan van Ewijk settling in at right-back (he is a strong signing), and Joey Veerman may yet even stay with the Frisian club if a club cannot afford him. In RKC manager Joseph Oosting’s words, his side were ‘lucky’ to beat AZ in their opening game. I think Heerenveen will play more attacking in this one, and RKC’s luck will run out. 2-0 | Tip: Heerenveen +1.5 team goals.
PSV v Cambuur
Sandwiched between massive games with Benfica, PSV will rotate the squad again. Cambuur may be in for a surprise similar to NEC had at Ajax, as PSV now play a better version of Roger Schmidt’s high-tempo football. 3-0 | Tip: PSV -1.5 Asian handicap.
Sparta Rotterdam v Heracles Almelo
With both sides well beaten without scoring last weekend, the only way is up! I was shocked by just how many chances Sparta gave up in their thrashing at Utrecht. This makes this game less predictable, but Heracles are well known for being poorer away from home, and having fans back in stadiums is fantastic for home teams! 2-1 | Tip: Over 1.5 goals.
FC Groningen v FC Utrecht
Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Maher scored terrific goals for their respective sides last weekend! Both teams had good opening day wins, and whilst Utrecht did look very impressive, it’ll be games like this one where they can really prove their top five credentials. 1-2 | Tip: Utrecht double chance.
Sunday, 22nd August
FC Twente v Ajax
The new Twente signings look like they may take a month or so to settle in. They couldn’t see out the game versus Fortuna Sittard when going a goal up, and I think Ajax will just be too much for Twente on Saturday, even if they have a good start. 1-3 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Feyenoord v Go Ahead Eagles
Feyenoord have been looking very promising in their season-opening matches. European qualifiers have given them the opportunity to gel together as a squad and adapt to Arne Slot’s tactics. Whilst Go Ahead can use the advantage of Feyenoord playing on Thursday, I think newly promoted sides will take a while to adjust in playing the top sides in the Eredivisie. The pace, fitness and intensity of these sides will be incredibly different to the Eerste Divisie. 3-0 | Tip: Feyenoord -1.5 Asian handicap.
Vitesse Arnhem v Willem II
Vitesse are playing really well as a team at the moment, even if their performances haven’t been all that spectacular. They beat PEC Zwolle with a battle of attrition last weekend – clever fouls, time-wasting – but it worked! Their 3-3 draw with Anderlecht will have taken a lot of energy from them, but Willem II were all over the place defensively against Feyenoord. Timo Wellenreuther has returned to the club to improve the goalkeeping situation. I think this is a slim but doable victory for Vitesse as they continue to play a lot of games before the international break. 2-1 | Tip: Under 3.5 goals.
AZ v Fortuna Sittard
This game has been postponed until December to allow AZ extra time to prepare for both fixtures against Celtic. X-X | Tip: n/a
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4 results | 5/9 betting tips