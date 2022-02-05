Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his previews and predictions for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Saturday, 5th February
FC Utrecht v Cambuur
This is set to be the first game back for Dutch football spectators as the Netherlands exits its lockdown; they are so badly needed with Eredivisie football having taken a dip in quality since fans were banned from games in late Autumn. Utrecht and Cambuur both surprised me two weeks ago: Utrecht won convincingly and Cambuur kept a clean sheet. Football is always full of surprises! Seventh plays eighth in what I hope is a free-flowing game. 2-1
Fortuna Sittard v Heerenveen
Heerenveen are playing so badly at the moment, and Johnny Jansen has paid the price by losing his job. Fortuna need to play like they did when they were last at home and gave AZ a good game (but lost 1-2). Heerenveen lost at home a fortnight ago to PEC Zwolle, another relegation candidate. 1-1
PEC Zwolle v NEC Nijmegen
PEC Zwolle must be full of confidence after back-to-back wins. Admittedly, they had just played two of the least in-form sides in the division, but they are now back in with a chance of survival. NEC are a tougher cookie than Willem II and Heerenveen, but I don’t see the visitors posing much of a threat to Zwolle’s back five. 1-1
PSV v AZ Alkmaar
PSV have to recover from their 1-2 home loss to title rivals Ajax. Controversially, the winning goal came from a debatable decision as to whether the whole of the ball had gone out of play in the build-up. I think that defeat damages PSV’s title hopes, and only a win would have given them any realistic hope of overhauling Ajax at the end of the season. If Ajax keep players fit, they’ll win the necessary number of games. Roger Schmidt announced his departure from PSV at the end of the season, which may impact the players. I also think PSV are yet to have their slip-up in the league, where they drop points when they have played poorly (whereas so far they have been below par and still won). AZ might be the team to do it. They do have off-days in front of goal on occasion (including last time out against leaky Cambuur!), but have already shown on the European stage and by winning at Ajax earlier in the season that they are still a decent side and can be dangerous against the big sides. 0-1
FC Twente v Vitesse Arnhem
Fourth plays sixth in an exciting battle for Eredivisie European places. Twente boss Ron Jans spoke after his side’s nineth league match unbeaten, explaining that he thinks his side are making the most of the sides around them dropping points, such as AZ, but he does not believe his side are ‘better’ than the likes of AZ or this weekend’s opponents Vitesse. The Arnhem side’s Lois Openda is suspended for this one after his red card against Groningen, but Thomas Letsch will hope to have Riechedly Bazoer and Sondre Tronstad back from injury. The spine of the team was struggling against Groningen, and the sending-off killed the game as a spectacle. I do think that Vitesse will find it hard without Openda and they are facing a hungry team who want to impress the returning home crowd that they could make it into Europe. 2-1
Sunday, 6th February
Feyenoord v Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta fell back to square one in their relegation battle in their pathetic loss to Utrecht. It seems that this Rotterdam derby has come at the wrong time, with supporters returning to De Kuip to make a raucous atmosphere. I believe it could get embarrassing. 5-0
FC Groningen v Go Ahead Eagles
Groningen definitely turned up last time out; it was a much better performance against Vitesse than when they were so feeble losing to PSV. It’s highly likely this game will be low on goals. Go Ahead struggle to create too many openings, and the home side will be pleased to shut them out whilst relying on the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen regaining his confidence. 2-0
Willem II v RKC Waalwijk
After so many defeats in a row, Willem II are getting to desperation stage, and it feels like if they can’t get a positive result against RKC, then they look doomed to relegation already despite not even being in the bottom three! What you see is what you get from RKC, always unglamorous, and if you play better than them, you win. However, don’t expect an off-day from them, either, because they have got enough quality. 0-2
Ajax v Heracles Almelo
Ajax dropping points against Heracles is so unlikely. The Eredivisie leaders don’t really have to worry about one particular danger man in this Heracles side, such is the drop in quality from them this season. 3-0
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips
Week 3: 5/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 4: 4/8 results | 5/8 betting tips
Week 5: 5/9 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 6: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 8/9 betting tips
Week 7: 5/9 results and 1 correct score | 7/9 betting tips
Week 8: 6/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 9: 2/9 results | 3/8* betting tips *-one void
Week 10: 4/9 results and 1 correct score | 6/9 betting tips
Week 11: 5/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 12: 4/9 results | 4/9 betting tips
Week 13: 5/9 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips
Week 14: 5/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 15: 4/9 results | 6/9 betting tips
Week 16: 2/9 results and 1 correct score | 5/9 betting tips
Week 17: 5 results | 7/9 betting tips
Week 18: 6/9 results and 2 correct scores | 8/9 betting tips
Week 19: 3 results and 2 correct scores | 5/9 betting tips
Week 20: 3/9 results and 1 correct score | 2/9 betting tips