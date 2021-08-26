Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham gives you his predictions and betting tips for each Dutch Eredivisie round.
- by Michael Statham
Friday, 27th August
Fortuna Sittard v RKC Waalwijk
These sides have the lowest budgets in the Eredivisie along with the three promoted teams. Fortuna are in a bit of a transitional phase of the season where they are trying to bed in some new players. RKC couldn’t keep the ball at all in the first half against Heerenveen, consequently conceding three goals. When they attack more aggressively, you can see their qualities. 2-1 | Tip: Both teams to score.
Saturday, 28th August
Cambuur v FC Twente
Cambuur will be keen to get their first point(s) of the season to grow some confidence in the Eredivisie. I see some goals here, with Twente feeling good after holding Ajax to a draw. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
Go Ahead Eagles v Sparta Rotterdam
The Eagles defence seems a good unit, with tidy midfield players who rarely give away the ball. It’s a shame that they’ve not scored an Eredivisie goal yet, but that’s not a surprise given that their strengths were mainly in keeping clean sheets on their way to promotion last season. Sparta – without the transferring Abdou Harroui – will be OK this season, but that is a blow to their midfield. 1-0 | Tip: Under 2.5 goals.
PSV v FC Groningen
To put the disappointment of their Champions League exit behind them, PSV will be going full out for a win here, knowing the international break allows them to rest a good number of their players not involved with national teams. However, Groningen will be tough to break down. 1-0 | Tip: Draw half-time, PSV win full-time.
Willem II v PEC Zwolle
Willem II were much better in their 0-3 win over Vitesse than they were losing 0-4 at home to Feyenoord. Fred Grim will be a very good managerial appointment for them, with Denny Landzaat his assistant. Last weekend, they welcomed back new captain Pol Llonch in midfield, and Timon Wellenreuther started in goal straight after re-signing for the club – both of those fixed major defects in the team. PEC Zwolle are lacking quality still, and I can only see a home win at the moment. 2-1 | Tip: Home win.
Sunday, 29th August
FC Utrecht v Feyenoord
There’s an entertaining Sunday of Eredivisie football ahead! Utrecht lacked cutting edge away at Groningen last time out. They were tenacious in defence though. They’ll be Feyenoord’s first big test of the season after gaining plenty of confidence against sides far inferior to themselves. I’m leaning towards Utrecht because many top-three club players tell you how difficult it is to play away at Utrecht, and Feyenoord were poor in Sweden on Thursday (albeit in a meaningless game). 2-1 | Tip: Utrecht double chance.
Ajax v Vitesse Arnhem
Ajax were poor in their draw with Twente. They need to sort something out in training in attack when the passes aren’t flowing. Is it Haller? Is it Tadic? Is it Berghuis or Klaassen? I think last weekend all of the Ajax players (except Mazraoui) were poor going forwards. In response, the club have got their ‘Champions League quality forward’ in Copenhagen’s teenage talent Mohamed Daramy. Is that going to be enough? Ajax are stacked with wingers, but not enough options for strikers or number 10 position. Vitesse have had too many games to contend with recently, with injuries also playing a part in their difficult run. That said, it was fantastic to see them qualify for the Europa Conference League, and their players will be on a high from their win over Anderlecht, despite that weighing heavy in their legs. Vitesse’s makeshift defence is also still a worry. They won’t have their usual back five fit in time for this one, so expect a comfortable Ajax win. 3-0 | Tip: Ajax -1.5 Asian handicap.
Heracles Almelo v NEC Nijmegen
Heracles away is a good test for NEC. The Nijmegen side’s home games will be important this season, but what can they achieve away from home? They’ve probably had their hardest game (5-0 defeat away to Ajax) and their simplest one (2-0 win over PEC) already. 19-year-old on-loan striker Ali Akman looks a real steal for NEC. 2-1 | Tip: Over 1.5 goals.
Heerenveen v AZ Alkmaar
AZ showed some excellent progress in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Celtic. Whilst it wasn’t enough to qualify for the Europa League, they have Conference League football to look forward to, and the improvement since losing key players such as Myron Boadu and Calvin Stengs was huge for the team. They played fast, ferocious football. Heerenveen can look forward to keeping Joey Veerman at least until January, which makes them stronger for Sunday. 2-2 | Tip: Over 2.5 goals.
How has Michael done so far?
Week 1: 4/9 results | 5/9 betting tips
Week 2: 4/8 results | 6/8 betting tips