Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Benfica and Fulham circle PSV ... According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Erick Gutierrez is ...

Feyenoord scrap plans for Feye... Feyenoord has abandoned plans to build a new stadium on ...

Van der Sar: We wanted to keep... Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has confirmed that the ...

Ten Hag officially confirmed a... Manchester United have officially confirmed that Ajax boss Erik ten ...

Ajax eye Schreuder as Ten Hag ... According to Voetbal International, Club Brugge head coach Alfred Schreuder ...